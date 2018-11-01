See the Chic Space Where Some of Hollywood's Biggest Movies (Like Finding Dory!) Are Born

Every writer needs the perfect space to create their latest masterpiece — especially in Hollywood.

While A-listers often give fans a behind the scenes look at their sets, trailers and glam, PEOPLE is now getting a look at the members-only space where many of the industry’s biggest movies were written.

Founded 14 years ago by screenwriter and entrepreneur Aleks Horvat, theOffice is a single-room work space in Santa Monica, California, with 30 stations packed with screenwriters, novelists, designers and more.

Films like Finding Dory and All the Money in the World were written at the communal space, which bans phone calls and conversations. There’s even a “Written Here” wall that boasts work created at theOffice, including TV shows like House of Lies, NCIS and Saints and Sinners.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg is a longtime member of theOffice and tells PEOPLE he didn’t truly appreciate the “tranquil creative environment” until he spent “six months” roaming the “noisy and chaotic cafés and coffee shops.”

Other current and former members include J.J. Abrams, Joss Whedon, Marcia Cross, Paul Feig, Paul Weitz (who co-wrote American Pie and About a Boy) and Jen Celotta, whose credits include Home Improvement, Malcolm in the Middle and The Office, and more.