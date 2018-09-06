Burt Reynolds Dead at 82: Clint Eastwood, Kate Hudson, Reba McEntire and More Mourn Hollywood Icon

Celebrities are mourning the loss of screen legend and ’70s sex symbol Burt Reynolds.

The actor died at age 82 on Thursday at Jupiter Medical in Florida, according to manager Erik Kritzer, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the first to comment, calling Reynolds one of his “heroes.” “He was a trailblazer,” he tweeted.

In a statement to PEOPLE, his longtime friend Clint Eastwood said he was “saddened to hear about my friend Burt Reynolds.”

“I just saw him recently, we shared a few laughs and reminisced about the old days,” Eastwood said. “He will be missed.”

Kate Hudson shared a photo of her and her mother, Goldie Hawn, with Reynolds. She captioned the old black and white shot with a broken heart emoji.

TODAY host Al Roker meanwhile praised him as the “essence of #hollywood #royalty” on Twitter.

Read below for celebrity social media reactions on Reynolds’ death. Keep checking back for more updates as they come in.

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

British star Ricky Gervais wrote that Reynolds’ career was always “tongue in cheek.”

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

Bruce Campbell shared a short anecdote about working with Reynolds on the television show Burn Notice, writing that Reynolds was “the real deal.”

Burt Reynolds, movie star who played it for grins, dies at 82. Burt! Met him on Burn Notice. He was the real deal. It was an honor to work with him and get to know the man a little bit. Ride on, Bandit! https://t.co/oag9ZC3pqR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 6, 2018

So very sad to hear of the passing of a #legend #burtreynolds He was 82 and leaves a legacy of terrific movies. When we interviewed him, he was the essence of #hollywood #royalty He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/vvr1zVnFaG — Al Roker (@alroker) September 6, 2018

Reba McEntire posted a sweet tribute to her “good friend”, with whom she worked with for the 1993 television movie The Man From Left Field, saying, “I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together.”

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Sylvester Stallone shared a post on Instagram, writing “He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much…RIP”.

RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018

Damn, R.I.P. Burt Reynolds — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) September 6, 2018

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright pointed out Reynolds’ career as a director as well as an actor, referencing the 1981 movie he directed, Sharkey’s Machine.

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

Beyond sad to hear of the passing of such a legend… RIP sir 💔😢 Burt Reynolds, Movie Star Who Played It for Grins, Dies at 82 – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/ynSJzzqZnx — Kristen Renton (@KristenRenton) September 6, 2018

Musician Richard Marx wrote about the time he met Burt Reynolds in a video store in the 1990s.

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

Actor Dean Cain wrote a simple “God bless, sir.”

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

Racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. referenced Reynolds’ 1983 racing movie Stroker Ace.

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley wrote an emotional post, saying that Reynolds “took me under his wing when I was first starting out”.

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

Beloved in Hollywood and beyond, Reynolds is survived by members of his family, including his adult son, Quinton, who he adopted with ex-wife Loni Anderson.