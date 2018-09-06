Burt Reynolds Dead at 82: Clint Eastwood, Kate Hudson, Reba McEntire and More Mourn Hollywood Icon

Celebrities are mourning the loss of screen legend and ’70s sex symbol Burt Reynolds.
The actor died at age 82 on Thursday at Jupiter Medical in Florida, according to manager Erik Kritzer, reports the Hollywood Reporter.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the first to comment, calling Reynolds one of his “heroes.” “He was a trailblazer,” he tweeted.
In a statement to PEOPLE, his longtime friend Clint Eastwood said he was “saddened to hear about my friend Burt Reynolds.”
“I just saw him recently, we shared a few laughs and reminisced about the old days,” Eastwood said. “He will be missed.”
Kate Hudson shared a photo of her and her mother, Goldie Hawn, with Reynolds. She captioned the old black and white shot with a broken heart emoji.
TODAY host Al Roker meanwhile praised him as the “essence of #hollywood #royalty” on Twitter.
Read below for celebrity social media reactions on Reynolds’ death. Keep checking back for more updates as they come in.
British star Ricky Gervais wrote that Reynolds’ career was always “tongue in cheek.”
Bruce Campbell shared a short anecdote about working with Reynolds on the television show Burn Notice, writing that Reynolds was “the real deal.”
Reba McEntire posted a sweet tribute to her “good friend”, with whom she worked with for the 1993 television movie The Man From Left Field, saying, “I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together.”
Sylvester Stallone shared a post on Instagram, writing “He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much…RIP”.
Baby Driver director Edgar Wright pointed out Reynolds’ career as a director as well as an actor, referencing the 1981 movie he directed, Sharkey’s Machine.
Musician Richard Marx wrote about the time he met Burt Reynolds in a video store in the 1990s.
Actor Dean Cain wrote a simple “God bless, sir.”
Racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. referenced Reynolds’ 1983 racing movie Stroker Ace.
The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley wrote an emotional post, saying that Reynolds “took me under his wing when I was first starting out”.
Beloved in Hollywood and beyond, Reynolds is survived by members of his family, including his adult son, Quinton, who he adopted with ex-wife Loni Anderson.