Hollywood Mourns Slumdog Millionaire Actor Irrfan Khan's Death: 'He Was a Guiding Light'

Irrfan Khan appeared in over 150 projects throughout his career in both Bollywood and Hollywood

Beloved actor Irrfan Khan — who had over 150 credits to his name, including notable roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Life of Pi, and The Amazing Spider-Man — has died. He was 53.

The famed Bollywood star and actor had been experiencing health issues in recent years and was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, a rare condition affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.

Hollywood has been mourning his death since news broke on Wednesday morning, including many former costars like Priyanka Chopra.

"The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. Irrfan Khan. Condolences to the family," she wrote on Twitter.

Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed paid a different kind of tribute, as he never met his "hero."

"Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us," Ahmed wrote on Twitter.

The actor was also remembered by Sony Pictures India, who acknowledged his boundary-breaking success.

"We'll always be indebted to one of the finest actors this country has ever seen. RIP #Irrfankhan," a tweet from the account read.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who directed Khan in the franchise reboot, remembered the last time he spoke with Khan and shared a sweet picture of the star on Twitter.

"Deeply sad to have lost Irrfan Khan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember 'the wonderful aspects of our existence' in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Khan had been admitted to hospital in Mumbai with a colon infection, CNN reported. His representatives confirmed his death to media outlets on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and two grown sons, Babil and Ayan.

His own mother died last week, CNN reported, but Khan was unable to attend her last rites due to worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.