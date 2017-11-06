The Hollywood Film Awards' Big Winners All Popped Into PEOPLE's Photo Booth — See the Pics!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Kate Winslet and the cast of The Big Sick were among Sunday night's honorees who stopped by the official HFAs photo booth, inspired by Aviation American Gin

By Kate Hogan
November 06, 2017 11:21 AM

JAKE GYLLENHAAL

winner, Hollywood Actor Award, for Stronger

KATE WINSLET

winner, Hollywood Actress Award, for Wonder Wheel

ANDRA DAY, DIANE WARREN & COMMON

winners, Hollywood Song Award, "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall

TAYLOR SHERIDAN & ELIZABETH OLSEN

winner, Hollywood Breakout Director, Wind River (presented by Olsen)

CAREY MULLIGAN

winner, Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award, Mudbound

HOLLY HUNTER, RAY ROMANO, ZOE KAZAN, KUMAIL NANJIANI

winners, Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award, The Big Sick

SAM ROCKWELL

winner, Hollywood Supporting Actor Award, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana

MICHAEL WEBER, JAMES FRANCO & SCOTT NEUSTADTER

winners, Hollywood Screenwriter Award, The Disaster Artist (presented by Franco

SEAN COMBS

winner, Hollywood Documentary Award, Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

DAKOTA JOHNSON & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

winner, Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award, Call Me By Your Name (presented by Johnson)

GARY OLDMAN

winner, Hollywood Career Achievement Award

GARRETT HEDLUND, MARY J. BLIGE & JASON MITCHELL

winner, Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award, Mudbound (presented by Hedlund and Mitchell)

ANNETTE BENING

presenter

