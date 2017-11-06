The Hollywood Film Awards' Big Winners All Popped Into PEOPLE's Photo Booth — See the Pics!
Jake Gyllenhaal, Kate Winslet and the cast of The Big Sick were among Sunday night's honorees who stopped by the official HFAs photo booth, inspired by Aviation American Gin
JAKE GYLLENHAAL
winner, Hollywood Actor Award, for Stronger
KATE WINSLET
winner, Hollywood Actress Award, for Wonder Wheel
ANDRA DAY, DIANE WARREN & COMMON
winners, Hollywood Song Award, "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall
TAYLOR SHERIDAN & ELIZABETH OLSEN
winner, Hollywood Breakout Director, Wind River (presented by Olsen)
CAREY MULLIGAN
winner, Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award, Mudbound
HOLLY HUNTER, RAY ROMANO, ZOE KAZAN, KUMAIL NANJIANI
winners, Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award, The Big Sick
SAM ROCKWELL
winner, Hollywood Supporting Actor Award, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana
MICHAEL WEBER, JAMES FRANCO & SCOTT NEUSTADTER
winners, Hollywood Screenwriter Award, The Disaster Artist (presented by Franco
SEAN COMBS
winner, Hollywood Documentary Award, Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story
DAKOTA JOHNSON & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
winner, Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award, Call Me By Your Name (presented by Johnson)
GARY OLDMAN
winner, Hollywood Career Achievement Award
GARRETT HEDLUND, MARY J. BLIGE & JASON MITCHELL
winner, Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award, Mudbound (presented by Hedlund and Mitchell)
ANNETTE BENING
presenter