The Holiday Gift Guide! Recreate the Rom-Com Magic with 10 Inspired Presents
On the beloved film's 15th anniversary, emulate Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet's house-swapping journey with items that take a cue from unforgettable onscreen moments
Party of One
What better way to emulate Amanda's first night at Iris's countryside cottage than to sip wine from Cameron Diaz herself?
The star's organic wine label, Avaline, has a full range of varietals, including the limited-edition, hand-harvested pinot noir. With hints of roasted strawberries and wild plum, it's just light-bodied enough for a swig or two at the local market.
Buy It! Avaline Pinot Noir, $26; drinkavaline.com
Keep the Holiday Spirit(s) Alive
After Iris hosted Arthur and his Hollywood pals for Hanukkah, she was probably left with at least a few open bottles of wine.
Coravin's recorker solves that dilemma. It helps any host replace the cap or cork with a stopper that keeps air from changing the wine's profile so grown-up grape juice can be preserved for up to four weeks.
Buy It! Coravin Pivot, $99; coravin.com
Getting Cozy
Amanda took a big swing by turning up at the pub to try her luck at a second date with Iris's handsome brother Graham.
Fortunately, her confidently casual teal top fit the vibe perfectly. Roots' cable-knit cotton-and-cashmere cardigan has a similar vibe: eye-catching, but not too try-hard, and supremely comfy. What's not to love?
Buy It! Cable Cardigan Sweater, $178; roots.com
Mr. Napkinhead Gets an Upgrade
Graham's silly dinner table character was a huge hit with his precocious daughters.
Anyone can get in on the act with these linen napkins that come in a range of elegant colors and are just as at home during a giggle-filled family meal or an intimate dinner party for friends, both new and old.
Buy It! Mason Oversized Linen Napkins, $12 each; potterybarn.com
Indoor Glamping
Admit it: We were all a little jealous of Sophie and Olivia's twinkling playroom haven!
This in-home tent comes all decked out with a pillow and blanket, floor mat, carrier and, of course, string lights. And though the name may suggest this item is just for kids, something tells us it might be a nice place full-sized folks to stow away for a sneaky nap or moment of meditation.
Buy It! Kids Teepee Tent, $163.99; wayfair.com
A Princess-Worthy Pout
An exact replica of Amanda's Berry Kiss lipstick is hard to come by, but Charlotte Tillbury's First Dance shade has a similarly sweet and deep rosy hue.
A thin pat suits a spontaneous cooking date at home, or an extra couple of swipes add enough glam for a New Year's Eve party with loved ones.
Buy It! Charlotte Tillbury Matte Revolution Lipstick, $37; sephora.com
DIY Deliciousness
Tuck into a bowl of "Christmas fettuccine" any time of the year — or on either side of the Atlantic — with a PEOPLE-tested and -approved home pasta maker as sleek as it is versatile.
Buy It! Atlas 150 Aluminum Pasta Maker, $84.95; crateandbarrel.com
Be the Leading Lady
If you're looking for corny in your life, an old-school corsage is just the ticket.
And lucky for stylish little ladies like Iris's nieces Sophie and Olivia, this delicate wrist accessory made with mulberry paper flowers can also be ordered to fit kids' wrists.
Buy It! Corsage, $5.50–$7; etsy.com
City Meets Country
Whether she intended to or not, Amanda combined style and sportiness when she trekked across the backroads of Surrey in an impossibly chic winter ensemble.
Shearling is having a moment again, and though her signature Christian Dior coat is hard to find all these years later, Lulu's cuddly faux suede number is a great "Look for Less" option.
What's more, the occasional 11th-hour sprint through the snow is entirely possible in supportive pumps with a luxury twist from podiatric surgeon–turned–shoe designer Marion Parke. They're crafted to be just as functional on the runway as they are atop a freshly powdered lane.
Buy It! Snuggle Up Rose Faux Suede Coat, $160; lulu.com; Marion Parke Must Have 85 Classic Suede High Heel Pump, $495; marionparke.com
Only the Good Nosh
No movie night is complete without some snacks!
Giada de Laurentiis has teamed up with Bloomingdale's to curate an elevated selection of sweet treats that includes Amaretti di Saronno cookies, Amarena candied cherries, Truffles d'Italia and creamy chocolate hazelnut spread.
Pair it all with a tin of Garrett's Hot Cocoa CaramelCrisp Mix popcorn (available in multiple festive patterns) for a perfect Holiday night — just don't forget the BYO marshmallows!
Buy It! Giadzy x Bloomingdale's Dolce Delight, $80; bloomingdales.com; Garrett Stocking Stuffers, $50; garrettpopcorn.com