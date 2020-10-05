Hocus Pocus Was No. 2 at the Box Office This Weekend, Nearly 3 Decades After Original Release

Nearly 30 years after it originally opened in theaters, Hocus Pocus was the second most-watched film at the North American box office this past weekend.

According to data from Box Office Mojo, the fan-favorite Halloween film grossed $1,925,000 across 2,570 theaters, raking in about $749 per theater. Coming in at the top spot was the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet, which grossed $2,700,000 across 2,722 theaters.

Following behind Hocus Pocus was the long-delayed superhero film, The New Mutants at the No. 3 spot, the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged at No. 4 and Infidel at No. 5.

Without new theatrical releases — as most studios have delayed major movies into 2021 or later — 1993's Hocus Pocus didn't have much competition over the weekend.

Alongside Hocus Pocus, other classic films have seen limited re-releases in recent months, including Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as well as Jaws and Jurassic Park.

The ever-popular Disney film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a group of witches who were conjured up in Salem in modern-day with a goal of maintaining their youth by devouring the souls of young children.

Hocus Pocus was financial failure when it was first released, but became a Halloween favorite among families over the years thanks to countless re-airings on television. This year alone, it is scheduled to play a whopping 14 times during Freeform’s annual "31 Nights of Halloween."

Earlier this month, Midler, 74, gave an update on the film's upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to drop on Disney's official streaming platform, Disney+.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Midler said that she would "absolutely" be up for reprising her iconic role as Winifred Sanderson in the follow-up film, adding, "I can't wait to fly!"

The cult-favorite film has clearly stood the test of time and will continue to excite audiences later this month when the three main stars reunite for Midler's annual Hulaween fundraising gala.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actress' yearly costume gala will take place virtually this year, where she and her two costars will conjure up some magic throughout the evening in tribute to their Halloween film.

Though exact details of the reunion have not been released, the event is being called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover and is being touted as "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."