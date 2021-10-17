Hocus Pocus Star Vinessa Shaw 'Would Love' to Return for the Highly Anticipated Disney+ Sequel

"I haven't heard anything," Vinessa Shaw said of returning for the Hocus Pocus sequel, in which Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters

Vinessa Shaw is up for another Halloween battle against the Sanderson sisters.

The Hocus Pocus actress, 45, said she "would love" to return for the upcoming Disney+ sequel to the 1993 cult classic, in which Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the witchy trio.

"I haven't heard anything," Shaw told Entertainment Tonight on Friday. "I know, it's so disappointing. I would love to do the sequel. It would be so much fun. I think there's just a different storyline with younger people, but why can't we all come back in some way?"

She also had a theory for where her character Allison would be 28 years later after teaming up with Max (Omri Katz) and Dani (Thora Birch) to save the children of Salem, Mass.

"I feel like she and Max are still together but I think Allison's from Salem and he always wants to be in California. I think they did some sort of compromise and maybe she's in Salem when the witches come back, you know, visiting her mom or something," Shaw said.

A sequel to Hocus Pocus was first rumored to be in the works back in 2019. Disney later confirmed the news in December 2020, announcing that director Adam Shankman (2007's Hairspray) would helm the follow-up.

Last October, Midler, 75, revealed to FOX 5 that she, Parker, 56, and Najimy, 64, had all agreed to return. Filming was scheduled to begin this fall.

"They want to make a movie, they've asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes," said Midler at the time. "I'm game, I'm totally game."

She also told PEOPLE, "They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it's been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great."

Midler, Parker and Najimy starred in 1993's Hocus Pocus as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches who are accidentally resurrected 300 years after being burned at the stake for preying on the children of Salem. Teenage Max, his little sister Dani and his new crush Allison must then save the town and send the witches back to their graves.

With annual airings on Disney Channel and Freeform, the movie has become a beloved Halloween classic over the years. Although the movie's original theatrical run resulted in a loss for Disney, it came in second only to Tenet at the North American box office last October, raking in $1,925,000 during a special engagement.