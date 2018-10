Hocus Pocus Turns 25! See the Sanderson Sisters and the Rest of the Cast Then and Now

Just try to think of Hocus Pocus without immediately hearing Midler’s hilariously calling out, “Sisters!” The iconic actress gave one of the most memorable performances of her career in the cult hit, with thousands of fans still dressing as her Winifred for Halloween every year.

25 years later, Midler has one of the most successful careers of the bunch and has gone on to win four Grammy awards, four Golden Globes, one Tony, and three Emmys in the years since.