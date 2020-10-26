Watch Hocus Pocus Witches Reunite to Cast a Spell on Young People to Get Them to Vote

The Sanderson sisters are up to their old tricks — to get young people to vote!

On Monday, Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker appeared in a virtual reunion to talk about the importance of voting in the upcoming 2020 election on November 3.

"You guys, I just sent in my ballot [flicks hair] and I was just checking to see if you voted yet," Najimy, 63, says in the video, posted on Instagram.

After Midler, 74, says she's still figuring out where her early voting location is, Parker, 55, explains why she hopes young people turn out to the polls this time.

"It's a very big deal, this election, obviously," she says. "Part of me feels that, because so many young people felt disenfranchised in the last election for whatever reason, my fervent hope is that those that sat out will decide that, even if a candidate can't get them to the exact destination point, the opportunity to get so much close to where they know this country needs to be."

"They should decide which way they wanna go and make their voices heard. I do think there is something we can do about it," Midler teases, with Najimy and Parker seemingly excited at the prospect of a mystery deed.

The four then launch into a spell like the Sanderson sisters in the 1993 classic Halloween movie, this time enchanting young people into voting.

"Make them vote," all three say at the end of the spell.

This isn't the first time the trio has reunited for a good cause.

Earlier this month, Midler shared a first look photo with Parker and Najimy for her annual Hulaween fundraising gala taking place on Oct. 30.

In the photo, the former costars are all smiles while standing side-by-side on a blue screen set, dressed in their iconic witches costumes from Hocus Pocus.