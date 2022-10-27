'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Admits He Was Stoned During Filming: 'I Was Having a Good Old Time'

Omri Katz recalled Hocus Pocus director Kenny Ortega asking him "are you high?" on set

Published on October 27, 2022 11:23 AM
OMRI-KATZ
Photo: Buena Vista/Courtesy Everett Collection; Valerie Durant/Freeform via Getty

Hocus Pocus actor Omri Katz says he had a professional "wake-up call" when he filmed the 1993 Disney classic.

As part of a roundtable interview with the original Hocus Pocus cast published Wednesday, Katz, 46, told Entertainment Weekly he was high from cannabis use while filming scenes for the family film.

"That was at an age where I started experimenting with cannabis," Katz, who was 16 at the time of filming, told EW. "Let's just say, some of those scenes, I was having a good old time."

Katz noted that he does not remember exactly which scenes he was high during, but he recalled "misperforming and not hitting my keys or marks" during the interview.

"Kenny [Ortega, Hocus Pocus director] comes up to me and practically grabs me by the shirt, and he was like, 'Are you high?' and I was like, 'No,' and of course, I was," Katz said during the roundtable interview.

"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"

Katz's Hocus Pocus costar Vinessa Shaw noted in the interview that she remembered the incident happening during a sequence in the film's first act, in which witch Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) zaps Max Dennison (Katz) with her magic powers.

"Yeah, but I didn't look like I was getting zapped," Katz told EW. "I looked like I was getting high."

HOCUS POCUS, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, 1993
Omri Katz (L) and Thora Birch in Hocus Pocus (1993). Everett

In September, Katz told EW that "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the Sanderson Sisters: Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, who all reprise their roles in the new film.

Katz, said he "would have loved to be involved" in the sequel, adding, "I feel bad for the original fan base saying we aren't because I'm sure they wanted to see us reprise our roles."

But he's excited for the "new fan base" the movie will "attract."

"I think it'll be good for everyone who loved the original!" Katz told EW. "I hope fans will go see it. I know I will."

On Oct. 4, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 became the streaming service's No. 1 movie debut domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release on Sept. 30.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones returned for the sequel. The cast also includes Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froy Gutierrez and Hannah Waddingham. Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher, who previously made 2009's The Proposal and 2018's Dumplin'.

Katz's activities on the set of Hocus Pocus appear to have led to business opportunities today. In February, US Magazine reported that the former actor now runs a cannabis brand called The Mary Danksters.

