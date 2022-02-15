Bette Midler “raises the stakes” in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 movie, out this Halloween, a source tells PEOPLE

Hocus Pocus Fans 'Will Not Be Disappointed' by Sequel, Says Source: 'The Chemistry' Is 'Still There'

Hocus Pocus fans are in for a treat!

The anticipated Disney+ sequel reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — and according to a production source, it's as if no time had passed for the returning cast.

"Bette's energy is the same as when she starred in the original. If anything, she raises the stakes, the source tells PEOPLE.

The original 1993 family classic saw Midler, Parker and Najimy play three sister witches as they attempt to feed off the energy of young children to retain their youth. The film, which originally received mixed reviews by critics upon its release, was rediscovered by new audiences through multiple airings on Disney Channel and Freeform.

The source tells PEOPLE the three stars "all feel like it's about time [the sequel] happens and they wish they had done it sooner. The chemistry between the cast was still there."

"Hocus Pocus fans will not be disappointed," adds the source. "All of their favorite characters from the first movie return and then some."

The movie will debut on Disney+ this Halloween, which was revealed by producer Adam Shankman as he confirmed filming had wrapped in a January Instagram post.

"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that's a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2," Shankman, 57, wrote in the caption. "Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!"

Shankman teased the release date for the Disney+ sequel film, which is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), writing, "Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus."

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children.

In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution.

Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, Dirt's Lilia Buckingham and American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo will play the three teens.