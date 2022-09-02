Original 'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'

Omri Katz may not be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, but he can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Wednesday, the former actor said "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the Sanderson Sisters: Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, who all reprise their roles in the new film.

Katz, 46, said he "would have loved to be involved" in the sequel, adding, "I feel bad for the original fan base saying we aren't because I'm sure they wanted to see us reprise our roles."

But he's excited for the "new fan base" the movie will "attract."

"I think it'll be good for everyone who loved the original!" Katz told EW. "I hope fans will go see it. I know I will."

Katz is one of several cast members from the first film who haven't been announced to return in the sequel, including Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw. (Jason Marsden, who voiced Binx the cat, was also confirmed to not be returning.)

Back in October 2021, Shaw — who played Max's love interest and Max and Dani's (Birch, now 40) witch-hunting partner in crime, Allison, in the 1993 film — told Entertainment Tonight that while she hadn't "heard anything" about the sequel, she "would love to do" it.

"It would be so much fun," added Shaw, 46. "I think there's just a different storyline with younger people, but why can't we all come back in some way?"

She also had a theory for where her character Allison would be almost three decades later, after originally teaming up with Max and Dani to save the children of Salem, Massachusetts.

"I feel like she and Max are still together but I think Allison's from Salem and he always wants to be in California. I think they did some sort of compromise and maybe she's in Salem when the witches come back, you know, visiting her mom or something," Shaw said.

Despite their apparent non-involvement in the sequel, Katz, Shaw and Birch had a mini reunion for the first movie's 25th anniversary back in October 2018.

Additionally, the trio reunited with Doug Jones (who will reprise his role as zombie with a heart of gold Billy Butcherson in the sequel), Larry Bagby (Ernie/Ice) and Tobia Jelenik (Jay) as they posed for a sweet selfie during a screening of the film at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Director Kenny Ortega also posted a snapshot from the night, in which he appeared with Birch, Katz and Shaw.

"25 Glorious Hocus Pocus Years later - a Magical Night Celebrating with the Fabulous Thora Birch "Dani", Omri Katz "Max" and Vinessa Shaw "Allison" ❌🎃 #itsjustabunchofhocuspocus," Ortega, 72, captioned the nostalgia-inducing photo.

Hocus Pocus 2, directed by Anne Fletcher, is streaming Sept. 30 on Disney+.