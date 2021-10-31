Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham Join Hocus Pocus 2 Cast as Disney Sets Fall 2022 Premiere

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters in the forthcoming sequel

Mark your calendars, Hocus Pocus fans! The Sanderson sisters will be returning soon.

Disney+ announced on Halloween that Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on the streaming service in Fall 2022. Joining the cast of the forthcoming sequel are Tony Hale from Arrested Development and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso as well as Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Disney first revealed its plan for a Hocus Pocus sequel in December 2020 at the Disney Investors Day event. Adam Shankman was selected to direct the upcoming film.

In March, Shankman, 56, said he felt "incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies" in an Instagram post confirming the news.

"My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates!" he added.

Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison in the original film, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that while she "would love" to join the cast for the sequel but hadn't "heard anything" from filmmakers.

"I know, it's so disappointing," Shaw, 45, told the outlet. "I would love to do the sequel. It would be so much fun. I think there's just a different storyline with younger people, but why can't we all come back in some way?"

In October 2020, before the sequel was announced, Midler, 75, told PEOPLE that she was pleased with the follow-up film's direction.