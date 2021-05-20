The Sanderson Sisters are back! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are to begin shooting Hocus Pocus 2 in the fall

Hocus Pocus 2 to Shoot This Fall with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Returning!

From L to R: Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus (1993)

The three actresses are reprising their roles as the Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2, which begins filming this fall.

The film is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. which aired on the Disney Channel. The sequel will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Hocus Pocus 2 will focus on three young women who accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Midler, 75, shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we're BACK! 🧹 #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."

Parker, 56, quoted her character Sarah in her own Instagram post, writing, "Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok.🕯️ #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters??? X, SJ."

Najimy, 64, who played Mary, wrote, "The people have spoken: I smell children...again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."

In March 2020, Disney announced a sequel was in the works with Adam Shankman (Hairspray) directing.

Shankman will no longer be directing the film due to scheduling conflicts as he helms Disenchanted, the Disney+ sequel to Enchanted.

Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses) will instead by directing while Shankman serves as an executive producer.

The actresses have frequently stated that they would be excited to return for a sequel to the popular Halloween classic.

In October 2020, Midler told PEOPLE she and the other actresses had already viewed the outline for the sequel.

"They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it's been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great," she said at the time.

As for the Sanderson sisters, Midler said the three regularly keep in touch.

"We do see each other," she told PEOPLE. "We've been in touch for years. Kathy is a very strong feminist presence in the city, and so whenever she needs someone to show her up or to do a video or to testify or do anything like that, she always calls us. I've known Sarah for many, many years, and we have so many of the same friends in common that we do go to dinners and we've been to each other's houses and all that sort of thing. So we know each other. It's New York, everybody knows everybody."

In the fall of 2016, Parker also expressed excitement at the idea of reuniting with her evil Salem witch sisters someday.