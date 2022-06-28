Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Return for Disney Sequel

"Lock up your children," Bette Midler says in the official teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which drops on Disney+ Sept. 30

The Sanderson Sisters are back!

On Tuesday, Disney released its first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 — the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy that drops on the company's streaming platform, Disney+, on Sept. 30.

Stars Bette Midler, 76, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and Kathy Najimy, 65, all return for the film, reprising their iconic role as the trio of witches hungry to suck the souls out of the children of Salem, Massachusetts to achieve their eternal youth.

"Lock up your children," Midler's character Winifred shouts in the teaser, after the Black Flame Candle is once again lit, resurrecting her and her sisters. "Yes, Salem, we're back!"

The ladies later swing by what appears to be an outdoor Halloween carnival, where they're immediately recognized by one of the fair's staffers. "Hey, it's the Sanderson Sisters," he says. "I bet you're looking for the stage?"

"Always," Midler says, implying that another musical performance — a la "I Put a Spell on You" from the original movie — will be on the way.

Teaser footage from Hocus Pocus 2 was first shown at the company's upfronts presentation back in May.

Attendees also got a sneak peek of the film, featuring the three leads covering "The Bitch Is Back" by Elton John as well as an appearance from zombie with a heart of gold Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones, reprising his role from the first film).

The clip also showed new characters including the mayor of Salem (Tony Hale) and another played by Sam Richardson, who also appeared in Tuesday's official teaser trailer.

As seen in that clip, Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak and American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo are the two teens who bring the Sanderson Sisters back to life. Lilia Buckingham (Dirt) plays the third teen who teams with Peak and Escobedo's characters to battle the Sanderson Sisters.

Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and Froylan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) will also appear in the movie, according to the release.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," the film's official description reads. "Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin', The Proposal).

Producer Adam Shankman confirmed in a January Instagram post that filming on the sequel had wrapped, writing of the release, "Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus."

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children. It also starred Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch.

"We're back, witches." it says on the sequel's poster.

According to a production source who spoke to PEOPLE in February, it was as if no time had passed for the returning cast while filming the sequel.

"Bette's energy is the same as when she starred in the original. If anything, she raises the stakes," the insider told PEOPLE.

The source added that the three stars "all feel like it's about time [the sequel] happens and they wish they had done it sooner. The chemistry between the cast was still there."

"Hocus Pocus fans will not be disappointed," the insider said. "All of their favorite characters from the first movie return and then some."