Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Reunite in Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: 'Sistaaaaahs!'

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy posed together in character as the Sanderson sisters

Hocus Pocus fans got wicked lucky Friday when Disney+ released a glimpse at Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy back in character as the Sanderson sisters.

As part of this year's Disney+ Day, the streamer shared a first look photo at Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the original 1993 film.

In the photo, the trio of witches sports their original costumes — and their trademark kooky hairstyles — with Parker, 56, returning to classic pink look, while Midler, 75, wears her green-and-purple dress and Najimy, 64, rocks her red outfit.

The three actresses, who will reprise their roles as Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) in Hocus Pocus 2, pose side-by-side in the photo, which features a muted background lit by string lights.

"They're already running amok, amok, amok!," the streamer shared on Twitter. "@BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus."

Midler also shared the first look photo Friday, writing on Twitter, "Sistaaaaahs! 'Tis time!"

Hocus Pocus 2 began filming earlier this month, and Parker was snapped in costume on the Rhode Island set of the film Thursday, where she was seen outside the Old Colony House in Newport.

Hocus Pocus Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hocus Pocus 2 was officially confirmed in December during Disney's Investor Day event. The sequel, which comes from director Adam Shankman (Hairspray), picks up nearly 30 years after the events of the first film, in which teenager Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle, bringing the Sanderson sisters out of the 17th-century and into 1993 Salem, Mass.

The upcoming film follows a similar premise: teens Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) have to stop the Sanderson sisters once again after they accidentally summon them back to Salem, per Entertainment Weekly.

Along with Parker, Midler and Najimy, original Hocus Pocus star Doug Jones is also returning for the sequel. Additional cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.