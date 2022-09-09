'Hocus Pocus 2' 's New Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Run 'Amok' Across Salem

A new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which premieres September 30 on Disney+, teases the origin of the Sanderson sisters as they're banished from Salem as teenagers and meet a mysterious witch

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 9, 2022 09:16 PM

Lock up your children, Salem!

In a new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 unveiled Friday at Disney's D23 Expo, the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) are back and ready for their closeup as they look for some youthful souls to devour.

The sneak peek starts with a glimpse of the trio as teenagers, being banished from Salem. In the woods, they encounter a fabulous witch played by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, who puts them on the path of dark magic.

"They were right to fear thee," she tells them, before bestowing them with their trusty spell book. "Magic has a way of uniting. Happy 16th birthday, child."

Fast forward 370 years, as Gilbert (Sam Richardson), who now operates the museum and gift shop inside the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, formerly the Sandersons' home, gifts the Black Flame Candle –– which has the power to bring back the witches –– to local teenager Becca (Whitney Peak) and her friend Izzy (Belissa Escobedo).

https://youtu.be/idc0EOmKr30 — 'Hocus Pocus 2': The Sanderson Sisters Are Back for Revenge on Salem in New Trailer

"I have a gift for my favorite customers," he tells them. "Legend has it, it's on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers."

All hell breaks loose as the witches return from the grave and their human skin-bound spell book awakens. But to stay alive past sunrise, they must once again steal the souls of Salem's children, including Becca and Izzy.

The trailer features several callbacks to the original 1993 film, including a familiar black cat, a circle of salt and a couple of flying Roombas, not to mention Parker's unforgettable chanting of the word "Amok!"

disney +

In the final moments of the trailer, Gilbert digs up another familiar face in the form of Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), who scares him away before assuring him: "Stop, I am a good zombie!"

The movie is set "29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.

RELATED VIDEO: I Smell ... a Sequel! Hocus Pocus Follow-Up in the Works for Disney+

Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallows' Eve," according to a plot summary by Disney.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres September 30 on Disney+.

