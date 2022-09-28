Entertainment Movies 'Hocus Pocus 2' : The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip — Watch PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from Hocus Pocus 2, which lands Friday on Disney+ and sees the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 11:44 AM Share Tweet Pin Email The Sanderson sisters are getting a lesson in 21st-century beauty tips. In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, teenagers Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) summon Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) back from the dead once more — and just like in the first film, set almost 30 years ago, the witches are immediately on the hunt for youth preservation. "This time, if we see a teenager, we will kill it!" proclaims Winnie. "Wait wait, we're not teenagers!" Izzy tells her. "We only look young, but really, we're … 40?" As the witches express disbelief, Becca adds, "We eat young souls all the time. We're just like you guys — that's why we brought you back! You are our idols." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Belissa Escobedo and Whitney Peak in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). Walt Disney Pictures/Disney+ There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the "Spooky, Fantastic" Salem Cottage's Secrets "My favorite word. Thou dost worship us?" Winnie simpers in reply. After further insisting she and Becca do, in fact, worship the Sanderson sisters, Izzy tells them, "And great news — you don't even have to brew the potions anymore, you can just buy them." "Yeah we have a whole youth-and-beauty industry — shops where you can go buy all sorts of serums and lotions," Becca jumps in. "Oh lotions, like potions!" Mary offers excitedly. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). Walt Disney Pictures/Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2's Doug Jones Jokes About Being a "Slobbering" Bette Midler "Fanboy" on Original Film's Set Hocus Pocus 2 is set "29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," according to a plot summary by Disney. "Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallows' Eve," the summary adds. Aside from Midler, 76, Parker, 57, and Najimy, 65, the returning cast includes Doug Jones as "good zombie" Billy Butcherson. The new cast includes Peak, 19, Escobedo, 24, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Hannah Waddingham. Hocus Pocus 2 lands Friday on Disney+.