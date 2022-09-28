'Hocus Pocus 2' : The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip — Watch

The Sanderson sisters are getting a lesson in 21st-century beauty tips.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, teenagers Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) summon Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) back from the dead once more — and just like in the first film, set almost 30 years ago, the witches are immediately on the hunt for youth preservation.

"This time, if we see a teenager, we will kill it!" proclaims Winnie.

"Wait wait, we're not teenagers!" Izzy tells her. "We only look young, but really, we're … 40?"

As the witches express disbelief, Becca adds, "We eat young souls all the time. We're just like you guys — that's why we brought you back! You are our idols."

Belissa Escobedo and Whitney Peak in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). Walt Disney Pictures/Disney+

"My favorite word. Thou dost worship us?" Winnie simpers in reply.

After further insisting she and Becca do, in fact, worship the Sanderson sisters, Izzy tells them, "And great news — you don't even have to brew the potions anymore, you can just buy them."

"Yeah we have a whole youth-and-beauty industry — shops where you can go buy all sorts of serums and lotions," Becca jumps in.

"Oh lotions, like potions!" Mary offers excitedly.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). Walt Disney Pictures/Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 is set "29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," according to a plot summary by Disney.

"Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallows' Eve," the summary adds.

Aside from Midler, 76, Parker, 57, and Najimy, 65, the returning cast includes Doug Jones as "good zombie" Billy Butcherson. The new cast includes Peak, 19, Escobedo, 24, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Hannah Waddingham.

Hocus Pocus 2 lands Friday on Disney+.