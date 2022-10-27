'Hocus Pocus 2' Beats 'Encanto' for Nielsen Charts' Biggest Streaming Movie Debut Record

In its first weekend, Hocus Pocus 2 was reportedly watched for over 2.7 billion minutes by Disney+ users

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 05:26 PM
Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip
Photo: Walt Disney Pictures/Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 had a magical debut weekend.

On Thursday, Variety reported that the latest Nielsen top 10 streaming chart shows the Disney+ movie now owns the distinction of Nielsen's biggest opening weekend ever for a streaming movie: It scored 2.7 billion minutes watched after premiering Sept. 30.

According to Deadline, the previous record holder on Nielsen (which tracks audience data across participating streaming services) was Encanto. That animated musical, which hit streaming after a theatrical run, attracted 2.2 billion minutes viewed when it first hit Disney+ in December. Disney also holds third place with Frozen 2's 2.17 billion, per Variety.

On Oct. 4, Disney+ announced that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the streaming service's No. 1 movie debut domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones returned for the sequel. The cast also includes Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froy Gutierrez and Hannah Waddingham.

Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip
Walt Disney Pictures/Disney+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parker recently told Extra she would sign on for a third Hocus Pocus if Midler also joined the project.

"Bette is already starting rumors," she said of a potential sequel. "I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one… No one says no to the Divine Miss M."

Parker added that she didn't think there would ever be a sequel — but Midler always thought it was possible: "Bette was the person who had this fervent wish that this would happen and could not be deterred from the idea. You should ask her, 'cause she will say, 'Absolutely, I always imagined. I've been telling them for years.' "

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

Related Articles
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
'Hocus Pocus 2' Becomes Biggest Movie Debut Ever for Disney+ in the U.S.
OMRI-KATZ
'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Admits He Was Stoned During Filming: 'I Was Having a Good Old Time'
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
HOCUS POCUS, Thora Birch, 1993; Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, Whitney Peak as Becca, and Lilia Buckingham as Cassie in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2
'Hocus Pocus 2' Cast Reveals What Thora Birch's Role Would've Been: 'We Went to Her for Help'
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
'Hocus Pocus 2' First Reviews Praise Main Trio's 'Electric Presence'
Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip
'Hocus Pocus 2' : The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip — Watch
Hocus Pocus 2
Everything to Know About 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
Will There Be a 'Hocus Pocus 3' ? What the Cast Has Said About Another Sequel
sister-act-2.jpg
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'Helped' Make 'Sister Act 3' Happen
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker - Hocus Pocus 2
How 'Hocus Pocus 2' Connects to the Original Movie
Doug Jones, Bette Midler
'Hocus Pocus' 2's Doug Jones Jokes About Being a 'Slobbering' Bette Midler 'Fanboy' on Original Film's Set
Hocus Pocus Airbnb
There's an Official 'Hocus Pocus' Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets
Bette Midler attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Bette Midler Says Cast 'All Wanted' 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel : '30 Years Later, They Came to Their Senses'
Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus Credit: Disney ; (L-R): Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in 'Hocus Pocus 2' : 'We Can Justify It'
Hocus Pocus
'Hocus Pocus' Broadway Musical Is in the Works, Says Film's Producer: 'I Just Want to Pinch Myself'
https://youtu.be/idc0EOmKr30 — 'Hocus Pocus 2': The Sanderson Sisters Are Back for Revenge on Salem in New Trailer
'Hocus Pocus 2' 's New Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Run 'Amok' Across Salem