Hocus Pocus 2 Begins Production as New Plot Details Are Revealed!

The Sanderson sisters are back to their witchy ways!

On Monday, Disney revealed production for Hocus Pocus 2 began in Rhode Island with stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reuniting for the film.

Along with the announcement, Disney also revealed plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children.

In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary now seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution.

Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, Dirt's Lilia Buckingham and American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo will play the three teens.

On Sunday, Parker shared a photo of a stack of books she said were accompanying her to the Hocus Pocus 2 set.

"Packing for my next onset experience. Books are the best companions when waiting to fly. I know from experience," she wrote in the caption. "One old. Working. One new. Afterparties. One arriving soon. Very Cold People."

She added, "I think between me, @bettemidler and @kathynajimy there is going to be a very active lending library. X, SJ."

Also joining the cast are Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.