Hit German '90s Movie Run Lola Run Is Getting a Bollywood Remake

Run Lola Run is getting yet another version of events.

The iconic German movie, which starts over three times as Lola (Franka Potente) and Manni (Moritz Bleibtreu) attempt to collect 100,000 Deutsche Marks to pay off his debt, is heading to Bollywood, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The original movie came out in 1998 and became a hit, as audiences connected with the serendipitous plot — all starting with Lola’s encounter with a man and his dog outside her apartment. Run Lola Run followed as Manni accidentally lost a bag full with money and calls his girlfriend Lola, who instantly tries to help him to varying successes.

According to THR, the Hindi-language Bollywood remake, titled Loopa Lapeta, will star Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin and will be directed by Aakash Bhatia.

“Looopa Lapeta is a shining addition to our slate of clutter-breaking and compelling motion pictures,” said Sony Pictures Entertainment India managing director Vivek Krishnani in a statement to the outlet. “We love the amazing cast which has come on board to breathe life into this cutting-edge script. It will always be the studio’s constant endeavor to work with new directors and actors, and Aakash Bhatia is one amazing find for the studio.”

“We are emotional about this film, as it was the first to get green-lit at Ellipsis after our company was formed,” Ellipsis Entertainment partners Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar said in a joint statement. “When Aayush Maheshwari approached us with the rights, we agreed immediately and invested the better part of three years in working on various versions and drafts to adapt the German film to suit an Indian context.”

The remake is set to begin filming in April and open early next year.

Run Lola Run isn’t the only hit ’90s film getting the Bollywood treatment. In March 2019, it was announced Forrest Gump (1994) was being adapted into a Hindi-language musical.

Other recent revamps include musical versions of Jon Favreau’s food comedy Chef (2014) and Knight and Day (2010), which starred Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise.