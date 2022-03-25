See Every Female Oscars Host Since 1948
As Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes take the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, we're looking back at the rest of the women who have hosted Hollywood's biggest night!
1948
When the Oscars were still being broadcast over the radio, Agnes Moorehead — who would one day be known for her role as Endora on Bewitched —had the honor of being the first female co-host for the award show in 1948.
1955
Two years after the Oscars ceremonies were first televised, comedic actress (and six-time Academy Award nominee) Thelma Ritter co-hosted the 27th Oscars with Bob Hope in 1955.
1956
In 1956, It Happened One Night actress Claudette Colbert co-hosted the awards with Jerry Lewis and Joseph L. Mankiewicz.
1957
In 1947, Jerry Lewis was joined by All About Eve actress Celeste Holm.
1958
In 1958, Rosalind Russell co-hosted the awards, alongside four other humans and one cartoon! Russell was joined by Bob Hope, Jack Lemmon, David Niven, James Stewart and Donald Duck.
1972
It wasn't until 1972 that another woman co-hosted the Oscars. Prolific actress and EGOT winner Helen Hayes hosted alongside Sammy Davis Jr., Alan King and Jack Lemmon.
1973
The hilarious Carol Burnett got her time to shine in 1973, when she co-hosted alongside Michael Caine, Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson.
1974
Diana Ross, fresh off a Best Actress win in 1973, hosted the awards alongside John Huston, David Niven and Burt Reynolds in 1974.
1975
In 1975, Shirley MacLaine took on hosting duties alongside Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra.
1976
Goldie Hawn helped hand out golden statuettes in 1976, co-hosting the Academy Awards with Gene Kelly, Walter Matthau, George Segal and Robert Shaw.
1977
In 1977, actresses Jane Fonda and Ellen Burstyn co-hosted the awards with Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.
1983
Five years later, Liza Minnelli hit the stage to share hosting duties with Walter Matthau, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor.
1985
In 1985 Jack Lemmon hosted the awards with the help of a seemingly endless list of co-hosts. Glenn Close, Candice Bergen, Amy Irving, Diana Ross and Kathleen Turner took the stage alongside Jeff Bridges, Michael Douglas, Gregory Hines, William Hurt and Tom Selleck.
1986
In 1986, Jane Fonda returned to host the Oscars alongside Alan Alda and Robin Williams. The actress, known for her political activism, flashed a hand gesture in support of Corazon "Cory" Aquino, the first female president of the Philippines, during the opening monologue.
1987
In 1987, Goldie Hawn returned to co-host the awards with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan.
1994
Whoopi Goldberg took on hosting duties for the first time in 1994, becoming the first woman to ever host the show solo. She began her opening monologue by saying, "Things are a little different: the host is wearing a dress and that is a first."
She was no stranger to making Oscar history — she was the first Black actress to receive nominations for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, and became the second Black actress to win an Oscar in 1991.
The hosting gig earned the comedian an Emmy nomination.
1996
Goldberg returned to host in 1996, and was nominated again for an Emmy for her performance.
She told Variety that she "loved" the job: "You have to be part babysitter and part psychiatrist and psychologist when you're up there, because you want to put people at ease."
1999
In 1999, Goldberg returned for a third time, bringing with her a memorable array of costumes. She opened the show dressed as Queen Elizabeth in full regalia, a nod to nominations for Shakespeare in Love and Elizabeth — she was even introduced as Her Majesty, Whoopi Goldberg. She also sashayed onstage in a metallic ensemble and electric blue wig to present Costume Design nominee Velvet Goldmine.
2002
Whoopi returned to the Oscars for a fourth and (so far) final time (you never know what the future holds!) in 2002. She entered in style, donning a Moulin Rouge-inspired outfit while sitting on a swing that flew in from above.
"I had a great time," Goldberg told Variety of her past hosting gigs in 2021. "The critics didn't love me, but I never cared much what the critics thought as long as people had a good time."
2007
In 2007, Ellen DeGeneres stepped up to the plate to try her hand at hosting the Oscars. The comedian and talk show host endeared herself to the crowd with some quick housekeeping — literally vacuuming in the audience.
Her stint as host earned her an Emmy nomination.
2011
In 2011, Anne Hathaway was tasked with hosting the prestigious awards alongside James Franco, though the result left much to be desired from fans.
"Hey, can I dish some tea? I turned that gig down and James is the one that convinced me to do it," Hathaway told PEOPLE in 2019.
She continued, "When all the dust settled, I was just like, 'You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one.' And all the reasons why I turned it down came true. All of them. It's just a no-win situation. You're not trained at this, how is this going to enhance your life? All of the reasons why. Even the people who do it spectacularly well — like Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres — usually just get a 'meh' from everyone. It's a really hard gig to stick the landing on."
2014
DeGeneres returned to host the show in 2014, making sure that the broadcast was jam-packed with memorable moments. Who could forget the greatest, most A-list selfie ever taken? Or the impromptu celebrity pizza party?
2022
Nearly a decade later (and after three years without a host at all) Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars together. They're making history as the first all-female hosting team.
Hall told ET that she asked Whoopi Goldberg for advice, saying, "The biggest thing [she said] was to have fun and celebrate why you're there. Celebrate the nominees, the movies, the films, and keep the show moving, which I know people obviously want, you know? She really wanted me to have a lot of fun with it on stage."
Schumer told Extra ahead of the trio's gig, "I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]. Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."
Each emcee will host one hour of the show, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported.