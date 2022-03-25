See Every Female Oscars Host Since 1948

Whoopi Goldberg took on hosting duties for the first time in 1994, becoming the first woman to ever host the show solo. She began her opening monologue by saying, "Things are a little different: the host is wearing a dress and that is a first."

She was no stranger to making Oscar history — she was the first Black actress to receive nominations for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, and became the second Black actress to win an Oscar in 1991.

The hosting gig earned the comedian an Emmy nomination.