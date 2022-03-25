See Every Female Oscars Host Since 1948

As Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes take the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, we're looking back at the rest of the women who have hosted Hollywood's biggest night! 

By Andrea Wurzburger March 25, 2022 09:00 AM

1 of 23

1948

Credit: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

When the Oscars were still being broadcast over the radio, Agnes Moorehead — who would one day be known for her role as Endora on Bewitched —had the honor of being the first female co-host for the award show in 1948. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

1955

Credit: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images; Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Two years after the Oscars ceremonies were first televised, comedic actress (and six-time Academy Award nominee) Thelma Ritter co-hosted the 27th Oscars with Bob Hope in 1955. 

3 of 23

1956

Credit: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images; Bettmann Archive/Getty Images; Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

In 1956, It Happened One Night actress Claudette Colbert co-hosted the awards with Jerry Lewis and Joseph L. Mankiewicz. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 23

1957

Credit: Maurice Seymour/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 1947, Jerry Lewis was joined by All About Eve actress Celeste Holm. 

Advertisement

5 of 23

1958

Credit: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

In 1958, Rosalind Russell co-hosted the awards, alongside four other humans and one cartoon! Russell was joined by Bob Hope, Jack Lemmon, David Niven, James Stewart and Donald Duck. 

6 of 23

1972

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

It wasn't until 1972 that another woman co-hosted the Oscars. Prolific actress and EGOT winner Helen Hayes hosted alongside Sammy Davis Jr., Alan King and Jack Lemmon. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 23

1973

Credit: Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The hilarious Carol Burnett got her time to shine in 1973, when she co-hosted alongside Michael Caine, Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 23

1974

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Diana Ross, fresh off a Best Actress win in 1973, hosted the awards alongside John Huston, David Niven and Burt Reynolds in 1974. 

Advertisement

9 of 23

1975

Credit: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In 1975, Shirley MacLaine took on hosting duties alongside Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 23

1976

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Goldie Hawn helped hand out golden statuettes in 1976, co-hosting the Academy Awards with Gene Kelly, Walter Matthau, George Segal and Robert Shaw.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 23

1977

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; AP Photo

In 1977, actresses Jane Fonda and Ellen Burstyn co-hosted the awards with Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 23

1983

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Five years later, Liza Minnelli hit the stage to share hosting duties with Walter Matthau, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 23

1985

In 1985 Jack Lemmon hosted the awards with the help of a seemingly endless list of co-hosts. Glenn Close, Candice Bergen, Amy Irving, Diana Ross and Kathleen Turner took the stage alongside Jeff Bridges, Michael Douglas, Gregory Hines, William Hurt and Tom Selleck. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 23

1986

Credit: AP Photo/Reed Saxon

In 1986, Jane Fonda returned to host the Oscars alongside Alan Alda and Robin Williams. The actress, known for her political activism, flashed a hand gesture in support of Corazon "Cory" Aquino, the first female president of the Philippines, during the opening monologue. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 23

1987

Credit: Bettmann/Corbis/Getty Images

In 1987, Goldie Hawn returned to co-host the awards with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 23

1994

Credit: AP Photo

Whoopi Goldberg took on hosting duties for the first time in 1994, becoming the first woman to ever host the show solo. She began her opening monologue by saying, "Things are a little different: the host is wearing a dress and that is a first." 

She was no stranger to making Oscar history — she was the first Black actress to receive nominations for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, and became the second Black actress to win an Oscar in 1991. 

The hosting gig earned the comedian an Emmy nomination. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 23

1996

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Goldberg returned to host in 1996, and was nominated again for an Emmy for her performance. 

She told Variety that she "loved" the job: "You have to be part babysitter and part psychiatrist and psychologist when you're up there, because you want to put people at ease."

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 23

1999

Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

In 1999, Goldberg returned for a third time, bringing with her a memorable array of costumes. She opened the show dressed as Queen Elizabeth in full regalia, a nod to nominations for Shakespeare in Love and Elizabeth — she was even introduced as Her Majesty, Whoopi Goldberg. She also sashayed onstage in a metallic ensemble and electric blue wig to present Costume Design nominee Velvet Goldmine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 23

2002

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Whoopi returned to the Oscars for a fourth and (so far) final time (you never know what the future holds!) in 2002. She entered in style, donning a Moulin Rouge-inspired outfit while sitting on a swing that flew in from above. 

"I had a great time," Goldberg told Variety of her past hosting gigs in 2021. "The critics didn't love me, but I never cared much what the critics thought as long as people had a good time."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 23

2007

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

In 2007, Ellen DeGeneres stepped up to the plate to try her hand at hosting the Oscars. The comedian and talk show host endeared herself to the crowd with some quick housekeeping — literally vacuuming in the audience

Her stint as host earned her an Emmy nomination. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 23

2011

Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

In 2011, Anne Hathaway was tasked with hosting the prestigious awards alongside James Franco, though the result left much to be desired from fans. 

"Hey, can I dish some tea? I turned that gig down and James is the one that convinced me to do it," Hathaway told PEOPLE in 2019. 

She continued, "When all the dust settled, I was just like, 'You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one.' And all the reasons why I turned it down came true. All of them. It's just a no-win situation. You're not trained at this, how is this going to enhance your life? All of the reasons why. Even the people who do it spectacularly well — like Hugh JackmanJimmy KimmelEllen DeGeneres — usually just get a 'meh' from everyone. It's a really hard gig to stick the landing on."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 23

2014

Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

DeGeneres returned to host the show in 2014, making sure that the broadcast was jam-packed with memorable moments. Who could forget the greatest, most A-list selfie ever taken? Or the impromptu celebrity pizza party

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 23

2022

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Nearly a decade later (and after three years without a host at all) Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars together. They're making history as the first all-female hosting team. 

Hall told ET that she asked Whoopi Goldberg for advice, saying, "The biggest thing [she said] was to have fun and celebrate why you're there. Celebrate the nominees, the movies, the films, and keep the show moving, which I know people obviously want, you know? She really wanted me to have a lot of fun with it on stage."

Schumer told Extra ahead of the trio's gig, "I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]. Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."

Each emcee will host one hour of the show, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger