Hilary Swank's Tear-Jerker P.S. I Love You Is Getting a Sequel 13 Years Later

Nearly 13 years after P.S. I Love You first premiered, the beloved tear-jerker is finally getting a sequel.

Variety reported that Alcon Entertainment has acquired the film rights for the sequel, Postscript, from author Cecelia Ahern, who also penned the novel that inspired the 2007 movie. Alcon, the company that produced P.S. I Love You, will be co-financing and co-producing the new movie alongside Black Label Media, the outlet said.

Hilary Swank stars in the original film as a young widow, Holly, who discovers that her late husband Gerry (Gerard Butler) left a series of letters for her before he died, all with the same ending — “P.S. I love you.” Lisa Kudrow, Kathy Bates and Harry Connick Jr. also appear in the movie, which grossed $156 million worldwide.

Image zoom Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler in P.S. I Love You Jonathan Hession/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ahern’s follow up to the story finds Holly six years later, when her sister asks her to talk about the letters on her podcast. Holly’s grief then resurfaces as when a group of strangers inspired by the story reach out to her seeking guidance on letters of their own. It’s too soon to tell whether Swank, Butler or any of the original film’s cast will star in the sequel.

The novel Postscript has already been released in the U.K. and Ahern’s native Ireland and is set to hit U.S. shelves in April of this year. When she first announced the book in early 2019, Ahern issued a statement about the importance of the new book for her.

“A deeply emotional project for me, Postscript is the PS to my PS and while it is a sequel, it is also a story that stands alone about living a purposeful life in the face of illness, grief and loss,” the author wrote. “I hope that new readers and PS, I Love You fans alike will embrace Holly’s new journey.”