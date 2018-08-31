Hilary Swank Beams in Photo from the Day After Her Wedding — Taken by Pal Harry Connick Jr.

Hilary Swank is perfect in her latest role — blushing bride!

The Oscar winner, 44, recently married entrepreneur Philip Schneider in a romantic ceremony in California, and on Thursday, she reminisced about the big day with a sweet #TBT photo on Instagram.

In the snap, Swank wore a white lace dress with serious bridal vibes as she peeked out a window reflecting the beautiful landscape around her. She also shared that the photo was taken by Harry Connick Jr.!

“#TBT To the day after 👰🏽💍💐💫 Photo @harryconnickjr 😘,” she captioned the image.

The Million Dollar Baby star opened up to Vogue about the details of the wedding earlier this month.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank told Vogue. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

The actress’ father walked her down the aisle, just a few years after she took a break from acting to help him recover from a lung transplant. She was also joined by BFF Mariska Hargitay, who served as her bridesmaid. Swank wore an elegant Elie Saab gown, according to Vogue.

Swank also gave insight into her relationship with Schneider and the romantic way he proposed in Colorado.

“We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains,” Swank told the outlet. “It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

Schneider and Swank were first spotted out together in November 2016, just a few months after she called off her engagement to tennis pro Ruben Torres. Swank was previously married to actor Chad Lowe for 10 years, before their 2007 divorce.