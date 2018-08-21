Hilary Swank Marries Boyfriend Philip Schneider After Almost 2 Years of Dating

Hilary Swank is a married woman!

The Oscar winner, 44, tied the knot with her social venture entrepreneur boyfriend Philip Schneider almost two years after the two were first spotted together in November 2016, Vogue reports. The actress opened up for the first time about her new husband and their romantic wedding in the Redwoods in California.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank told Vogue. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

The actress’s father walked her down the aisle, just a few years after she took a break from acting to help him recover from a lung transplant. She was also joined by BFF Mariska Hargitay, who served as her bridesmaid. She wore an elegant Elie Saab gown.

Philip Schneider and Hilary Swank in 2017 Jackson Lee/WireImage

Swank also gave insight into her relationship with Schneider and the romantic way he proposed in Colorado.

“We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains,” Swank said. “It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

Swank and Schneider have kept their romance low-key ever since their first outing together and ski trip to Switzerland the following month. Though she’s never spoken about him publicly, the two have stepped out looking cozy a few times.

Hialry Swank and Philip Schneider Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

The actress started dating Schneider a few months after calling off her engagement to with tennis pro Ruben Torres. But it seems her love for the sport wasn’t affected, as she’s been spotted attending several major tennis tournaments with Schneider in the past few years. The two most recently attended the French Open in June and were spotted at the 2017 women’s Wimbledon final match featuring Venus Williams.