"I don’t care who likes me and who doesn’t like me," says the two-time Oscar winner

Hilary Swank Claps Back When Criticized for Being Political: 'I Stand Up for What I Believe In'

Hilary Swank is speaking her truth.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress, 46, clapped back on social media over the weekend when a user criticized her for celebrating her political beliefs with fans.

On Sunday, Swank reposted an Oprah Magazine Instagram post of Vice President-elect Kalama Harris with her great nieces following her history-making victory speech with the caption, "The first, but not the last: Vice President-elect @kamalaharris."

In response, one user wrote, "'I don’t think it’s ever smart for celebrities to share their political opinions, 71 million Americans who voted for Trump this election."

Swank wasn't having it and responded, "I don’t care who likes me and who doesn’t like me. I am an artist, I make art and I stand up for what I believe in. And, I’m never quiet on things that matter and always stand up for people that need their voices heard. Which is pretty indicative in the stories I tell."

The actress won her first Best Actress Oscar in 2000 for playing Brandon Teena, a real-life trans man who was raped and murdered in Humboldt, Nebraska, in Boys Don't Cry. Her murder, along with that of Matthew Shepard nearly five years later, led to increased lobbying for hate crime laws in the United States.

Swank is back in the spotlight this year after heading the Netflix series Away, which was recently canceled after its first season. The actress took a step back from Hollywood in 2014 to be at her dad Stephen's side as he underwent a lung transplant. The hiatus lasted longer than expected for Swank, who said she became her father's "health advocate."