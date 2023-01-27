Hilary Duff Is 'Really Proud' to See 'A Cinderella Story' Costar Jennifer Coolidge Having a 'Moment'

Hilary Duff is glad to see Jennifer Coolidge's recent success.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the actress was asked about her favorite memories of Coolidge, who played her "wicked stepmother" figure Fiona in the 2004 comedy A Cinderella Story. The film also starred Chad Michael Murray, Regina King and Dan Byrd.

"I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge. It's been really cool to see," said Duff of Coolidge, who's won numerous awards for her work in HBO's The White Lotus series.

Duff added, "My favorite moment was her rubbing salmon on her face while filming A Cinderella Story and talking about the omegas. My son actually started eating sushi when he was like 3 and had a similar moment, and I looked and I was like, 'You're just rubbing raw salmon on your face.' And it's, like, soft and he liked it, then it reminded me of her. She's just everything."

"She's always been a lovely human being, but I'm really proud to see her moment," the How I Met Your Father star, 35, said of Coolidge, 61. "I think it just reminds me that being in this industry, I feel so lucky that anything can happen at any stage. It's so dope."

Jennifer Coolidge and Hilary Duff in A Cinderella Story (2004). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Accepting her Golden Globe win earlier this month, Coolidge got emotional as she thanked Ryan Murphy, who she said was among five people who kept her going in the industry for 20 years with "little jobs." Those gigs, she said, "would just be enough until the next one, the next one," before noting "Michael Patrick King you kept me going for a long time."

"Then there would be Reese [Witherspoon], you got me Legally Blonde, then the Weiss brothers kept me going with like five American Pies, some of these things would go, you know, five different episodes or sequels of American Pie. I milked that to gold. I mean, I'll still go for six or seven, whatever they want!" she said.

After thanking her agents, she expressed gratitude for White Lotus creator Mike White and praised him for his work, which eventually brought him to tears in the audience.

"I just want to say Mike White, you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off, but it doesn't matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren't being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me!" Coolidge said.

She added, "If you don't know Mike White, this is something you should know: He's worried about the world, he's worried about people, you're worried about animals. He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be, you make people want to live longer and I didn't."