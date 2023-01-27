Hilary Duff Is 'Really Proud' to See 'A Cinderella Story' Costar Jennifer Coolidge Having a 'Moment'

Jennifer Coolidge and Hilary Duff costarred with each other in 2004's A Cinderella Story

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 27, 2023 12:50 PM
hilary duff, jennifer coolidge
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

Hilary Duff is glad to see Jennifer Coolidge's recent success.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the actress was asked about her favorite memories of Coolidge, who played her "wicked stepmother" figure Fiona in the 2004 comedy A Cinderella Story. The film also starred Chad Michael Murray, Regina King and Dan Byrd.

"I can't even begin to tell you how much I've just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge. It's been really cool to see," said Duff of Coolidge, who's won numerous awards for her work in HBO's The White Lotus series.

Duff added, "My favorite moment was her rubbing salmon on her face while filming A Cinderella Story and talking about the omegas. My son actually started eating sushi when he was like 3 and had a similar moment, and I looked and I was like, 'You're just rubbing raw salmon on your face.' And it's, like, soft and he liked it, then it reminded me of her. She's just everything."

"She's always been a lovely human being, but I'm really proud to see her moment," the How I Met Your Father star, 35, said of Coolidge, 61. "I think it just reminds me that being in this industry, I feel so lucky that anything can happen at any stage. It's so dope."

Jennifer Coolidge, Hilary Duff
Jennifer Coolidge and Hilary Duff in A Cinderella Story (2004). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Accepting her Golden Globe win earlier this month, Coolidge got emotional as she thanked Ryan Murphy, who she said was among five people who kept her going in the industry for 20 years with "little jobs." Those gigs, she said, "would just be enough until the next one, the next one," before noting "Michael Patrick King you kept me going for a long time."

"Then there would be Reese [Witherspoon], you got me Legally Blonde, then the Weiss brothers kept me going with like five American Pies, some of these things would go, you know, five different episodes or sequels of American Pie. I milked that to gold. I mean, I'll still go for six or seven, whatever they want!" she said.

After thanking her agents, she expressed gratitude for White Lotus creator Mike White and praised him for his work, which eventually brought him to tears in the audience.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Is an Icon to Fans Both On and Off Screen

"I just want to say Mike White, you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off, but it doesn't matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren't being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me!" Coolidge said.

She added, "If you don't know Mike White, this is something you should know: He's worried about the world, he's worried about people, you're worried about animals. He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met, he gives me so much excitement to be, you make people want to live longer and I didn't."

Related Articles
critcs
Jennifer Coolidge Celebrates Hot Streak in 2023 Critics Choice Win: 'It's Not Over Till You're Dead'
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped and a Standing Ovation After Bringing Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
5883215r
Jennifer Coolidge's Best Movie & TV Roles: From Supporting Actress to Leading Lady
Jennifer Coolidge Honors Jennifer Lopez by Reciting Jenny from the Block in Debut TikTok
Jennifer Coolidge Recites 'Jenny from the Block' in Debut TikTok — with Special Cameo from Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" ; Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
See Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge Goofing Off in Singer's Hotel Room: 'J.Lo and J.Co'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's on Board for 'The White Lotus' Season 3: 'Call Me'
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
The Can't-Miss Moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Coolidge arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Watch Jennifer Coolidge Sing Show Tunes to Jennifer Lopez in Hilarious Clip from 'Shotgun Wedding'
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Luca, Banks & Mae shot at their home in Beverly Hill, Los Angele
Hilary Duff's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Hilary Duff during an interview with host Seth Meyers
'HIMYF' Star Hilary Duff on 'Smoochin' It Up' with John Corbett After He Once Played Her Teacher: 'We're Cool'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Host Aubrey Plaza during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Aubrey Plaza Goes from Guest to Hotel Staff in Hilarious 'White Lotus' Parody on 'SNL'
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Says She'd Try Another 'Lizzie McGuire' Series After Canceled Reboot: 'I'm Optimistic'
The Drew Barrymore Show Brandon Marshall Rips His Shirt Off While Talking About His New Health and Wellness Platform App https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/videos/brandon-marshall-rips-his-shirt-off-while-talking-about-his-new-health-and-wellness-platform
Drew Scott Strips Down on the Set of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in Hilarious Video
Jennifer Coolidge Felt Her Career Was 'Flatlining' Before Ariana Grande Cast Her in 'Thank U, Next' Video
Jennifer Coolidge Felt Her Career Was 'Flatlining' Before Ariana Grande Cast Her in 'Thank U, Next' Video
Jennifer Coolidge Felt Her Career Was 'Flatlining' Before Ariana Grande Cast Her in 'Thank U, Next' Video
Jennifer Coolidge Tells Ariana Grande How 'American Pie' 'Helped' Her Dating Life