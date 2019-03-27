WATCH: Hilary Duff Stars as a Pregnant Sharon Tate in The Haunting of Sharon Tate Clip

The actress stars as a pregnant Sharon Tate in her new movie

By
Alexia Fernandez
March 27, 2019 10:42 AM

Before audiences see Margot Robbie embody Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s anticipated Once Upon a Time in HollywoodHilary Duff will step into the shoes of the late and beautiful star.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from The Haunting of Sharon Tate, the 31-year-old actress portrays the actress during her pregnancy with her and director Roman Polanski’s child.

Surprised by two close friends Abigail Folger and Wojciech Frykowski (Lydia Heart and Pawel Szajda), Tate finds herself busy juggling impending motherhood while missing Polanski.

“Roman’s not here. He decided to stay back in London to finish the script for a few weeks but he promised he’s going to be home before the baby arrives,” she tells her friends in the clip.

Hilary Duff and Lydia Hearst in The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Saban Capital Group/Voltage Pictures

RELATED: Sharon Tate’s Sister Slams Hilary Duff’s Film About the Actress’ Murder as ‘Classless’

The film is a take on Tate’s life before her murder by cult leader Charles Manson. Plagued by visions of her death, Tate finds herself encountering members of the Manson Family.

It also stars Jonathan Bennett, Ryan Cargill, Bella Papa and Ben Mellish as Charles Manson.

The upcoming movie has proven to be contentious, with Tate’s sister, Debra, telling PEOPLE in February 2018 she thought the film was “classless” and “exploitative.”

“It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it — it’s just tasteless,” Debra said. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

The Haunting of Sharon Tate is in theaters and On Demand on April 5.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.