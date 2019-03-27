WATCH: Hilary Duff Stars as a Pregnant Sharon Tate in The Haunting of Sharon Tate Clip

Before audiences see Margot Robbie embody Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Hilary Duff will step into the shoes of the late and beautiful star.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from The Haunting of Sharon Tate, the 31-year-old actress portrays the actress during her pregnancy with her and director Roman Polanski’s child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Surprised by two close friends Abigail Folger and Wojciech Frykowski (Lydia Heart and Pawel Szajda), Tate finds herself busy juggling impending motherhood while missing Polanski.

“Roman’s not here. He decided to stay back in London to finish the script for a few weeks but he promised he’s going to be home before the baby arrives,” she tells her friends in the clip.

Hilary Duff and Lydia Hearst in The Haunting of Sharon Tate Saban Capital Group/Voltage Pictures

RELATED: Sharon Tate’s Sister Slams Hilary Duff’s Film About the Actress’ Murder as ‘Classless’

The film is a take on Tate’s life before her murder by cult leader Charles Manson. Plagued by visions of her death, Tate finds herself encountering members of the Manson Family.

It also stars Jonathan Bennett, Ryan Cargill, Bella Papa and Ben Mellish as Charles Manson.

The upcoming movie has proven to be contentious, with Tate’s sister, Debra, telling PEOPLE in February 2018 she thought the film was “classless” and “exploitative.”

“It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it — it’s just tasteless,” Debra said. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

The Haunting of Sharon Tate is in theaters and On Demand on April 5.