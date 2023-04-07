Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Kicked Off Twitter for Impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Worth It'

Matthew Koma joked he is "looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 7, 2023 01:03 PM
Matthew Koma, Gwyneth Paltrow
Matthew Koma; Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty

Matthew Koma's Twitter account has been suspended after he impersonated Gwyneth Paltrow for a joke about her ski trial.

The 35-year-old musician, who's husband to Hilary Duff, changed his profile photo on the social media platform to the same one Paltrow has on her official account and altered his username to be hers.

Then, he responded to a user's joke about Paltrow speaking to the man who sued her in Utah, Terry Sanderson, after she won the civil suit and was awarded $1 in damages. According to a screengrab captured by Page Six, the person wrote alongside the photo, "I'll take my dollar now," and Koma replied, "Same man," pretending to be Paltrow, 50.

Shortly after, Koma shared on his Instagram Story that his Twitter account had been "permanently suspended" due to the gag. He wrote, "Goodbye Twitter. The troll was worth it."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Gwyneth Paltrow speaking to Terry Sanderson after Utah ski trial verdict. Rick Bowmer/AP

In a subsequent Instagram post, Koma wrote, "Thanks for all the kind messages today. Closure's hard. But it's a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwenythpaltrow for the inspiration."

Twitter's policies have guidelines about "misleading and deceptive identities" that state, "You may not impersonate individuals, groups or organizations to mislead, confuse or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Case, Terry Sanderson '100 Percent' at Fault

Koma's wife Hilary Duff previously spoke about his passion for pulling pranks and how he has "hot takes" about current events. She recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year how Koma once cut up an issue of PEOPLE and pasted images of the Jonas Brothers on their framed photos throughout their home.

"He's so weird," Duff, 35, said with a laugh about Koma, with whom she shares daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2. "And he waited until I noticed. It took like a couple of days for me to.... Well, there's a million things happening all day."

She added, "He's a really great prankster. Honestly, some of the posts on Instagram, if you don't follow him on Instagram, it's quite a laugh. Sometimes his stuff is so weird it goes over my head. I'm like, 'I didn't get that one.' And then the other ones I'm like, 'I'm dead, you're so funny!' "

