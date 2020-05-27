Hilary Duff, Bonnie Hunt and Their Cheaper by the Dozen Cast Revisit Their Characters Virtually

Hilary Duff, Bonnie Hunt and some of their Cheaper by the Dozen costars reunited virtually to raise money for No Kid Hungry

Hilary Duff and Bonnie Hunt are saying hello to their Cheaper by the Dozen characters — with a few additional special guests.

The actresses shared a video compilation of some of the cast members recreating their characters from the 2003 family film to raise money for No Kid Hungry. A sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, opened in 2005.

The video included stars Piper Perabo, Alyson Stoner, Blake Woodruff, Kevin G. Schmidt, Jonathan Jacob, Shane and Brent Kinsman and Forrest Landis.

"Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #wearefamily," Duff, 32, wrote in her Instagram caption. "Help feed families with us: @NoKidHungry@bonniehunt_real@piperperabo@kevingeeschmidt@alysonstoner @jonathanjacob77@morganyorkwrites@shane_kinsman@brentkinsman7@itsfordog@_blakewoodruff_."

Missing from the video were Steve Martin, who played the Baker patriarch, Tom, and Tom Welling, who played the Bakers' oldest son, Charlie.

The movie, a remake of a 1950 film of the same name, followed the Baker family, parents Tom and Kate (Hunt), and their 12 children as they move away from their home for Tom's new job.

This is the latest reunion Duff has participated in following her reunion earlier this month with her Lizzie McGuire cast for a virtual table read of the iconic "bra" episode, which aired on the Disney Channel 19 years ago.

"LIZZIE MCGUIRE retro table read!" Duff captioned the clip of the 44 minute video. "We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all 'together-ish' in almost 18 years!"

"Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!" she added.

Joining Duff were Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate) and Davida Williams (Claire). Kyle Downes, who played Larry Tudgeman on the show, filled in for the late David Carradine.