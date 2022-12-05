Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Awful Tragedy' of 'Rust' Shooting a Year Later: 'I Worry About' Alec

Hilaria Baldwin worries about husband Alec Baldwin, one year after the on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Witches Anonymous podcast host, 38, told Extra in a new interview that the Oct. 21, 2021 incident — when Alec, 64, held a prop gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old Hutchins on the set of his Western movie — weighs heavy on their family. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident, and Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

"I worry about him," she said. "… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened."

"When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same," continued Hilaria. "You have moments in the day that are very hard. Nights are hard. Nightmares are hard. So I'm just there, and I say, 'I'm here and I'm going to take care of you,' and I said that from the moment we realized what had happened."

She added to Extra, "We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined. I mean, the loss of her, Halyna. Her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways."

Alec Baldwin (L); Halyna Hutchins. Rachel Luna/WireImage; Mat Hayward/Getty/AMC Networks

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their seventh child together (his eighth), daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, on Sept. 22.

In October, Hutchins' widower Matthew, who shares son Andros with Hutchins, settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other Rust producers. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete Rust with Matthew on board as an executive producer.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Matthew said in a statement about the settlement. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Alec then said on Instagram about the settlement and moving forward with the production: "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Hilaria Baldwin. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In her Extra interview, Hilaria added, "We can go forward and talk about gun safety on sets, and try to figure out how this crazy thing happened, and we can go forward and honor Halyna. We can remember her, continuing her legacy for her, for her family, and we can take care of everybody who's still here who is extraordinarily damaged by this awful tragedy. That's all that we can do, but we can't un-know it."

After his emotional ABC News interview aired last December, Alec wrote on Instagram that Hilaria, whom he married in 2012, gave him a "reason to live" after the tragedy.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin," he wrote at the time. "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."