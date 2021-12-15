Hilaria Baldwin has been outspokenly supportive of her husband following the fatal on-set shooting

Hilaria Baldwin Thanks 'Special Soul' Who Said They Were 'Praying for' Alec amid Rust Aftermath

Hilaria Baldwin is grateful for the support she and husband Alec Baldwin have received.

The mom of six, 37, shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking the "people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him" in the aftermath of the fatal Rust shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"All of these messages are life changing for him," she wrote. "And also for our whole family. A quick act of kindness means the world to us."

Alongside the message, Hilaria shared a photo of Alec standing in the road and speaking with a person who appears to be driving a delivery truck. In the caption, she went on to explain that the individual had stopped the couple to say they'd been "praying" for Alec.

"Grateful to this superhuman who said he was praying for him today, as he was driving by," she continued. "Didn't get your name in our split moment encounter, but you are a special soul with a huge heart 💜"

Alec also chimed in, writing in the comments: "I am truly grateful, whoever you are."

Last week, Hilaria highlighted some of the challenges that she and husband Alec have faced since the fatal on-set shooting that took place in October.

"Now, my husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's something that's not just from what happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time," Hilaria stated, adding that the media and "trolls" want to "poke at him."

"And they want to upset him. And then they want to create news about this," she added.

Earlier in her lengthy statement, Hilaria touched on the dark side of living in the spotlight as a public figure, telling her followers that it's difficult to just "ignore" negative commentary.

"The issue is, if you don't say anything, you're giving them the space to speak for you, and your silence sometimes speaks enough to them to be able to commandeer your story," Hilaria continued, adding that "it's tricky because you don't want to be constantly responding to every single crazy, crazy thing" that people are saying.

"I'm at a place where I'm tired of not talking, and I want to get to a place where I can use my voice to show you that this is not just a famous thing," Hilaria explained, adding, "Everybody has trolls. Everybody has people who want to tell you whether you're good or bad or what you think or what you feel."

Hilaria has been outspokenly supportive of her husband following the Rust tragedy. Ahead of his first sit-down interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, she posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption, "One foot in front of the other."

Shortly after news of the shooting made headlines in October, Hilaria also posted a picture of her and Alec's hands intertwined, writing, "I love you and I'm here."