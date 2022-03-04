Hilaria Baldwin Taking Social Media Break to 'Focus on Her Family Without Distraction': Source

"I might check in from time to time," Hilaria Baldwin said on Instagram Friday, announcing a break from social media

Hilaria Baldwin is putting a pause on her social media output.

On Friday morning, Hilaria, 38, shared a message on Instagram telling her followers that she will be going on a "break" from social media, perhaps sharing an occasional photo to signal that she is okay while away. She did not say how long she planned to be offline.

"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she wrote. "I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."

She added, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. hb." Hilaria added in the caption, "Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community … I'll come right back."

A source tells PEOPLE, "Hilaria wants to focus on her family without the distraction of social media. Nothing is wrong — she just is going to take a step back for a while and enjoy time with her kids."

Hilaria shares six kids with husband Alec Baldwin, who was recently sued by the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old cinematographer who was fatally shot on the set of Rust in October when a gun Alec was holding discharged.

During a December ABC News interview, Alec, 63, said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me." (The Sante Fe Sheriff's Office has not yet charged anyone in the incident.)

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Alec and Hilaria bought a farmhouse in Arlington, Vermont, that they "fell in love with."

The source added, "They have no plans to live there full time. They like to get out of the city on weekends and holidays to spend quiet time with their children. It's a family-friendly town where they can get away, unplug and it gives the kids plenty of space to run around outside."

In November, Hilaria reflected on a "challenging year," writing on Instagram, "This has been one 💥 of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us … but I will only speak from personal experience right now. Sometimes I didn't think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there — such comfort."

"Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable … but YOU, I don't get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are … I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you," she continued. "I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I'm hoping, one day, we will get back there."

Hilaria added, "One thing struggle has taught me is to say 'I love you more'. It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so … with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day."