Hilaria Baldwin claimed that she flagged down a police officer to help when her family was "getting chased" by a photographer

Hilaria Baldwin Slams Reports She and Husband Alec Baldwin Were Pulled Over by Police: 'This Is Not True'

Hilaria Baldwin is slamming reports that she and her husband, Alec Baldwin were pulled over by the police in the Hamptons on Saturday.

On Monday, Hilaria, 37, posted a video to Instagram to set the record straight, explaining that she and Alec, 63, were "getting chased" by a photographer — with whom they've "had problems with repeatedly" — so they asked a police officer for help.

In the caption of the post, Hilaria explained that she recorded the video shortly after the incident, but didn't decide to post until she saw reports that "said I got pulled over."

She wrote, "THIS IS NOT TRUE AND A LIE."

A spokesperson for the Hampton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"I drove around, with Alec and Carmen in the car until I found a police officer and asked for help from the people chasing me. One in particular that harasses us in such an ugly way got out and started screaming at the police and at me," she wrote. "Saying he is at work, and I am getting in his way—apparently because I won't let him violate me and my family."

Hilaria continued, "She made him move is [sic] car. She told me to always reach out for help—it gets scary. So, he takes the photos he took, and says I got pulled over. Where I was driving around, looking for someone to help me."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She ended her post by calling out tabloids for "writing made up stuff," adding, "I won't be silent while you cause harm."

Hilaria also posted on her Instagram Story Monday, calling on tabloids to "just stop writing fake stuff."

"It's really exhausting," Hilaria continued. "In the end, it just makes us all lose trust that we can believe the news. And the news is so important."

Alec is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of his film Rust when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Alec's phone in the latest development in the case, PEOPLE previously reported.

"Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," Sheriff's Office Det. Alexandria Hancock stated in a search warrant approved by a judge Thursday, per documents obtained by Deadline. "Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews."

Alec's lawyer, Aaron S. Dyer with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, shared in a statement Thursday that the actor's lawyers "requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin's family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation."