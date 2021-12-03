Hilaria Baldwin's post comes one day after her husband Alec Baldwin sat down for his first interview following the Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Tribute to Husband Alec After His Rust Interview: 'I Am Not Going Anywhere'

Hilaria Baldwin is giving a public show of support to husband Alec Baldwin after his emotional ABC News interview where he recalled the Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The mother of six, 37, posted a photo from their wedding day on Instagram Friday where she expressed her love for her husband.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"'I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.' These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again," Hilaria wrote. "The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare. That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn't be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see.

"Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don't want to lose you."

She continued, "You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented."

"I lost my voice in this giant cyclone of modern day media, social and 'news'. I stopped speaking because of fear. You always encourage me to speak, use my voice, stay true. You were right and continue to inspire me," she added. "You and I don't always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can't imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together.

"So I go back to, 'I am here, I love you, and I'm going to take care of you.' We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again. My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."

Following the airing of Thursday's interview with George Stephanopoulos, Alec, 63, posted a picture of him holding one of the couple's six children.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me," Alec wrote, tagging Hilaria.

"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live," he continued. "Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

During the interview, the actor said he had dreams "constantly" about the day of the shooting, especially with images of guns that "keep me awake at night."

"I've been struggling physically. I'm exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore," said Baldwin.

Stephanopoulos later asked, "Is this the worst thing that's ever happened to you?" Baldwin quickly answered, "Yes. Yep. Because I think back, and I think of what could I have done."

"You felt shock, you felt anger, you felt sadness, do you feel guilt?" Stephanopoulos asked.

RELATED VIDEO: Sheriff Says Alec Baldwin's Been 'Extremely Cooperative' During the Rust On-Set Investigation

The actor replied, "No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don't say that lightly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Baldwin said he's been told it's "unlikely" he'll personally face criminal charges, adding that he continues to cooperate in investigations.

"I don't have anything to hide," he said.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

On Nov. 17, Baldwin and other Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off. An investigation is ongoing.

Next week, a two-hour 20/20 special will delve into the events ahead of the shooting on Rust and the investigations. The episode will air on Friday, Dec. 10, at 9:01 p.m. EST on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu the next day.