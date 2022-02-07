Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Kiss with Husband Alec: 'We've Been Through a Lot Together'

"The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received," Alec Baldwin wrote to his wife in her Instagram comments

Hilaria Baldwin has "been through a lot" with husband Alec Baldwin by her side.

"We've been through a lot together ❤️," Hilaria, 38, captioned a photo of the couple dressed up and sharing a sweet kiss.

Alec, 63, lovingly responded to his wife in the comments, writing, "I only know that whenever I feel that God has forgotten me, I think that he brought you into my life. The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received."

The day before, Alec also shared a raw and emotional video on Instagram from the airport as he confessed to feeling "miserable" about being apart from his family.

"Settling into my least favorite place…an airport. Getting ready to do my least favorite thing…travel alone. I have only one purpose in this life. And I count the minutes until I get back to it," he wrote in the caption, before proclaiming his love for Hilaria and each of his seven children.

"I am at the airport, and I am about to go on a trip to go do a little job and I am, as I often am, miserable," Alec also said in the six-minute clip. "I'm very sad whenever I leave my family."

The It's Complicated star, who appeared visibly tired, also mentioned that he hadn't been sleeping as of late. He then went on to say how "crazy" it was that he and Hilaria had four boys in a row after trying for another girl.

"I really don't have anything else in my life that matters to me on that scale, and I really mean that," he said. "I'm not asking anybody to pin any medals on me or whatever, but I just don't have anything else in my life that even remotely means anything to me."

He acknowledged that while he is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger, he didn't have the "extra responsibility like I have now" with six kids under the age of eight.

The Boss Baby actor revealed that he's turned down acting jobs to avoid being away from his wife and kids and that he takes on acting jobs "minimally." He added, "I probably need to work some more, regardless of where that leads me."

"My kids mesmerize me and frustrate me and they pull me into a world I never dreamed I would be a part of," he continued. Alec also gushed over Hilaria, saying, "It's unbelievable. I have a good partner."

"Hug your kids and love your kids and make every day count," he urged his followers before ending the video.

The video post comes weeks after Alec's lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE that he voluntarily turned over his cell phone in compliance with a search warrant in the Rust investigation.

Alec was holding the gun that discharged on the Western film's New Mexico set, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21.

The actor and producer said in a video posted on New Year's Day that he has been consulting spiritual advisors as he copes with the fallout of the on-set tragedy.