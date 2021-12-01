Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

"One foot in front of the other," Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin captioned the photo of herself standing alongside the actor

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set.

ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.

"One foot in front of the other," she captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

On Good Morning America Wednesday, Stephanopoulos, 60, previewed the interview, calling it the "most intense" he has done in his career.

"It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he's devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well," shared Stephanopoulos. "He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday."

In a candid post last week on Thanksgiving, Hilaria reflected on an overall "challenging year" and wrote to her followers, "Sometimes I didn't think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there — such comfort."

"Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable…but YOU, I don't get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are…I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you," she continued. "I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I'm hoping, one day, we will get back there."

Hilaria added, "One thing struggle has taught me is to say 'I love you more'. It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul."