Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Is Suffering from PTSD, Calls Out 'Trolls' Following Rust Shooting

"Everybody has trolls. Everybody has people who want to tell you whether you're good or bad or what you think or what you feel," Hilaria Baldwin told her Instagram followers Thursday

Hilaria Baldwin is coming to her husband's defense.

The mom of six, 37, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to tell her followers about the challenges she and husband Alec have faced in the aftermath of the fatal Rust shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Now, my husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's something that's not just from what happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time," Hilaria stated, adding that the media and "trolls" want to "poke at him."

Hilaria Baldwin Credit: hilaria baldwin/instagram

"And they want to upset him. And then they want to create news about this," she added.

Earlier in her lengthy statement, Hilaria touched on the dark side of living in the spotlight as a public figure, telling her followers that it's difficult to just "ignore" negative commentary.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Seen Distraught After Accidental Shooting on Set of Rust Movie, Killing Cinematographer

"The issue is, if you don't say anything, you're giving them the space to speak for you, and your silence sometimes speaks enough to them to be able to commandeer your story," Hilaria continued, adding that "it's tricky because you don't want to be constantly responding to every single crazy, crazy thing" that people are saying.

Hilaria Baldwin Credit: hilaria baldwin/instagram

"I'm at a place where I'm tired of not talking, and I want to get to a place where I can use my voice to show you that this is not just a famous thing," Hilaria explained, adding, "Everybody has trolls. Everybody has people who want to tell you whether you're good or bad or what you think or what you feel."

The yoga instructor ended her Instagram Story by telling her followers, "You need to reclaim your voice, and you're allowed to speak. Have your boundaries, know when to walk away, but you're allowed to speak your truth because 2022 [is the] year of us speaking again."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hilaria has been outspokenly supportive of her husband following the fatal on-set shooting that took place in October. Ahead of his first sit-down interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, she posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption, "One foot in front of the other."

Shortly after news of the shooting made headlines in October, Hilaria also posted a picture of her and Alec's hands intertwined, writing, "I love you and I'm here."