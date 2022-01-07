Hilaria Baldwin rang in her special day with her family, celebrating with a chocolate birthday cake and a dance party

Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Birthday with Husband Alec and Their Kids: 'Here Is to 38'

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her birthday with the ones who mean the most to her.

"I told them if they wanted cake they'd either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera…Alec doesn't get cake," Hilaria captioned the Baldwin family picture. "Here is to 38. Love you all 🤍."

In a separate post, Hilaria revealed how the big birthday celebration with her children was going, showing fans the dance party that took place during the festivities.

"Birthday wouldn't be complete without a Baldwinito dance party. Only Carmen was still up at this point tho 😂💕✨," she captioned the video, which shows her oldest moving and grooving in her matching PJs in the living room.

Hilaria Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/instagram

Additionally, Hilaria and Alec went out to dinner at Sistina, an Italian restaurant owned by executive chef and sommelier Giuseppe Bruno, according to her Instagram Story.

The mom of six seemed to be feeling much better just in time for her special celebration.

On Wednesday, Hilaria revealed on her Instagram Story that she was dealing with a bout of food poisoning, and that her kids were taking care of her while she was ill — well, kind of.

"Had a day of feeling food poisoned blah … so they took care of me. Meaning I took care of them while laying down😂," she wrote alongside a photo of herself lying down while breastfeeding her younger daughter.

She later added: "The big ones came too to snuggle. They aren't used to seeing me like this. Oh, to be a mother while not feeling well right?"

Alec is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of his film Rust when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Over the past several months — including the November and December holidays — the couple has kept focused on their family "spending a quiet holiday with the children in the Hamptons," a source told PEOPLE.