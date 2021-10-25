Hilaria Baldwin offered her condolences to Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son after Thursday’s tragic shooting involving her husband Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Says Her 'Heart' Is with Halyna Hutchins' Family and 'My Alec' After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her silence on the tragic shooting that took place on the set of her husband Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust.

On Monday, the mom of six, 37, shared an Instagram post where she wrote, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved one. And my Alec."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She continued, "It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Hilaria's post comes four days after her husband, 63, shot off a prop gun on the Sante Fe, New Mexico set of Rust, accidentally killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.

Authorities responded to a 911 call from the Rust set at Bonanza Creek Ranch at around 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday. Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died of her injuries. Souza was released Friday from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center where he underwent treatment for his injuries.

No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alec sat down for breakfast with Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins and their 9-year-old son Andros on Saturday morning in Sante Fe, a source told PEOPLE.

A noticeably somber Alec later bid farewell to Matthew and Andros with a hug. "Honestly, he didn't look good," the insider shared, adding that the group was "definitely sad" during their breakfast.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," Matthew told the Daily Mail on Friday.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," he told Insider on Friday.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," Matthew added. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Alec released a statement on Twitter Friday, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."