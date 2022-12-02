Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy

A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay."

In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one's okay," Hilaria tells Extra in a clip from the interview. "It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined."

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Alec that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident; Alec maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

In October, one year after Hutchins' death, Alec posted a tribute to the cinematographer.

While the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation is still pending and no charges have been made, Alec and other Rust producers recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew earlier this year. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer.

Matthew, who shares son Andros with Hutchins, said in a statement, "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)."

He added, "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Sharing news of the settlement on Instagram himself earlier this month, Alec wrote, "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son."

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," he added.

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in December, Alec said he "would go to any lengths to undo what happened."

"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common," he added, "that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

