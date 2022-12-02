Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy

"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 05:45 PM

A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay."

In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one's okay," Hilaria tells Extra in a clip from the interview. "It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined."

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Alec that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident; Alec maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

In October, one year after Hutchins' death, Alec posted a tribute to the cinematographer.

While the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation is still pending and no charges have been made, Alec and other Rust producers recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew earlier this year. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer.

Matthew, who shares son Andros with Hutchins, said in a statement, "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)."

He added, "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Alec Baldwin, right, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala. Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Credit: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office — Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation
Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

Sharing news of the settlement on Instagram himself earlier this month, Alec wrote, "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son."

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," he added.

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in December, Alec said he "would go to any lengths to undo what happened."

"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common," he added, "that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

Tune in to Extra Monday for the interview, check local listings for stations and time.

Related Articles
Baldwin Family
Hilaria Baldwin 'Would Say' She's Done Having Kids, Says Alec Baldwin Hasn't Gotten a Vasectomy
Mafia Mamma Trailer
See Toni Collette Learn from Monica Bellucci in Wild 'Mafia Mamma' Trailer
Adam Sandler Admits Negative Billy Madison Reviews 'Stung
Adam Sandler Admits Negative 'Billy Madison' Reviews 'Stung': They Were 'So Harsh'
Angela Bassett ; Keke Palmer
Angela Bassett Reacts to Keke Palmer's Hilarious Impression of Her: 'You Do a Great Job'
Jim Parsons stars as Michael Ausiello and Ben Aldridge as Kit Cowan in director Michael Showalter’s SPOILER ALERT
'Spoiler Alert' : The Heartbreaking True Story Behind Jim Parson's New Romantic Movie
Lady Chatterley's Lover. Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley's Lover and Jack O'Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover.
Emma Corrin Is Proud of 'Lady Chatterley's' Steamy Love Scenes: 'It's Okay to Want Pleasure'
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
Will Smith (L) and Director Guy Ritchie attend the World Premiere of Disneys "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood CA on May 21, 2019
'Aladdin' Director Guy Ritchie Would Cast 'Consummate, Generous Gentleman' Will Smith Again for Sequel
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford's De-Aged Indiana Jones Is Revealed in New Trailer for Fifth Movie, 'Dial of Destiny'
Alec Baldwin, right, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History
Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin Is a Pushover for Their Kids at Christmas
Actors Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in the film 'Smokey and the Bandit'.
Sally Field Says Burt Reynolds Was Her Worst On-Screen Kiss: 'A Lot of Drooling Was Involved'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She's Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good at Being Alone'
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Role in Action-Packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer
Austin Butler’s Elvis Concerts — Totaling 4 Hours — Will Be Cut Together, Says Baz Luhrmann
Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Concerts — Totaling 4 Hours — Will Be Cut Together, Says Baz Luhrmann
Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa and Will Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' Costar Charmaine Bingwa Praises 'Marvelous' Actor: 'The Whole World Loves Him'
Nia Long Hopes Chris Rock and Will Smith 'Make Peace': 'Those Are Like My Brothers, Both of Them'
Nia Long Hopes Chris Rock and Will Smith 'Make Peace': 'Those Are Like My Brothers, Both of Them'