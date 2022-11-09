Hilaria Baldwin Says That Before Meeting Alec, She Would 'Judge' Couples with Big Age Differences

Hilaria Baldwin is getting real about age differences in relationships, including hers.

During the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Witches Anonymous, which she hosts along with jewelry designer Michelle Campbell Mason, Hilaria revealed how she used to feel about couples with large age gaps.

"Before I got together with [husband] Alec [Baldwin], I would judge women and men that had big age differences," the 38-year-old author admitted. "I would look at it like, this older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever."

Hilaria said that she questioned people's intentions. "That younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn't even care and is just like whatever, 'I hope you die, and I'm going to take all your money,' " she said.

But the mom of seven said she changed her mind after meeting Alec, 64, who is 26 years her senior.

"Now that I'm in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize, what was this trained into my head?" she remembered asking herself.

"Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love, and maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or what my thought love would be but it doesn't make it not valid," Hilaria concluded.

Last month, the new podcaster shared a photo on Instagram of all seven of her kids laying in different directions with their heads next to each other, all dressed in coordinating neutrals.

"I love you. All….of you," Alec, who is also dad to 27-year-old daughter Ireland, commented on the photo, adding "Who's luckier than us?"

Alec and Hilaria are parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 7 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 20 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 9.