These Movies Will Have You All Sorts of Nostalgic for High School

Booksmart (2019)
Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever are delights in this modern, female take on the traditional buddy comedy.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
Try not to fall in love with Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo), we dare you.
The Kissing Booth (2018)
Looking for something cheesy? The Kissing Booth is exactly it. Complete with such teen movie staples as: kissing in the rain, a paint fight and a sneaking around montage!
Love, Simon (2018)
Prepare to cry ugly tears over Love, Simon. The movie is heartwarming, funny and poignant. Not to mention that Jennifer Garner plays the mom everyone deserves.
Lady Bird (2017)
Lady Bird is a teen who thinks she is wise beyond her years and who wants to anywhere but Sacramento, California. The scenes between Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) and her mother (Laurie Metcalf) are almost too real.
The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
Hailee Steinfeld plays 17-year-old Nadine, whose best friend starts dating her brother, much to her dismay. Oh, and Woody Harrelson plays her gruff — yet caring — teacher, Mr. Bruner.
Easy A (2010)
Emma Stone plays Olive in this modern spin on The Scarlet Letter.
Superbad (2007)
“I am McLovin!” The film stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as Seth and Evan, who are trying to live it up before they graduate high school.
Fun fact: Jonah Hill’s sister, Beanie Feldstein, followed in her brother’s footsteps and starred in a similar role in Booksmart.
Juno (2007)
Ellen Page stars as Juno, a teen coming of age as she tries to navigate an unplanned pregnancy on top of high school.
High School Musical (2006)
The sing, they dance, they get their heads in the game! The Disney film is about Troy, a popular basketball player with a song in his heart and a dad who doesn’t want him doing the musical.
She’s the Man (2006)
Amanda Bynes is hilarious in this modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Viola (played by Bynes) takes her brother’s place at boarding school so that she can play soccer, and ends up rooming with Duke (Channing Tatum). Things get … complicated.
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Somehow a high school boy figures out how to date around different cliques so that he can be with multiple girls at once.
Mean Girls (2004)
This movie is so fetch, it’s easy to see why it became an instant, quotable hit.
The Princess Diaries (2001)
Who else was expecting to be visited by a long-lost relative who would tell us we were a princess the whole time? Just us? Okay. Well you can thank The Princess Diaries for that fantasy.
Save the Last Dance (2001)
Sara (Julia Stiles) moves to an inner-city school in Chicago and gets some dancing lessons from Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), who is as dreamy as he is talented.
Bring It On (2000)
Warm up your spirit fingers and don’t drop that spirit stick! Bring It On follows two rival cheerleading squads battling it out for the National Championship.
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
A modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You stars Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford and Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona.
Never Been Kissed (1999)
Drew Barrymore plays Josie a.k.a. Josie Grossie, a writer who goes undercover as a high school student and manages to accidentally make her teacher fall in love with her.
She’s All That (1999)
Zack, the most popular guy in school played by Freddie Prinze Jr., is challenged to make Laney, an art student played by Rachael Leigh Cook, into prom queen. Basically Laney takes off her glasses and is “suddenly” beautiful.
Can’t Hardly Wait (1999)
The movie is set entirely at a high school party, where the main players break up, make up and try to find true love. You know, normal high school party things!
Varsity Blues (1999)
James Van Der Beek plays the backup quarterback who has to step his game up when he finds himself team captain and starting quarterback. Famous for the appearance of a whipped cream bikini, the film is a mixture of funny and full of drama.
Clueless (1995)
Not include Clueless in this roundup? Ugh, as if!
American Pie (1999)
Five guys make a pact to lose their virginities before their high school graduation (and one goes a little too far with an apple pie).
Heathers (1989)
The dark comedy deals with power dynamics of high school girls … and murder cover-ups.
Dead Poets Society (1989)
“O Captain! My Captain!” Starring Robin Williams as John Keating, a high school English teacher at an all-boys boarding school, Dead Poets Society is dramatic and touching.
Say Anything (1989)
We wish someone would stand outside of our window with a boom box like Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) did for Diane Court (Ione Skye).
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
Anyone going to watch this iconic film starring Matthew Broderick as the titular character? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?
Pretty in Pink (1986)
Even if you’re not into movies about teens navigating cliques and going to prom, the soundtrack to this cult classic makes it worth the watch.
The Breakfast Club (1985)
A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal walk into detention … It’s not the start of a joke, it’s the plot of The Breakfast Club.
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Sixteen-year-old Sam wakes up to find that her family has totally forgotten about her birthday. Don’t worry, all’s well that ends well, and Sam gets to drive away with the dreamy Jake Ryan.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
You’ll barely recognize Sean Penn in this hilarious (and sort of ridiculous) coming-of-age film that follows four friends just trying to survive high school.
Grease (1978)
Grease is the one that you want! Singing, dancing and a dangerous car race, this movie musical really does have it all.