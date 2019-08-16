These Movies Will Have You All Sorts of Nostalgic for High School

You may not want to redo high school à la Never Been Kissed, but you can at least live vicariously through these iconic teen movies
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 16, 2019 01:17 PM

1 of 33

Booksmart (2019)

Francois Duhamel / Annapurna Pictures

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever are delights in this modern, female take on the traditional buddy comedy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Netflix

Try not to fall in love with Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo), we dare you.  

3 of 33

The Kissing Booth (2018)

Netflix

Looking for something cheesy? The Kissing Booth is exactly it. Complete with such teen movie staples as: kissing in the rain, a paint fight and a sneaking around montage! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 33

Love, Simon (2018)

Ben Rothstein/Fox

Prepare to cry ugly tears over Love, Simon. The movie is heartwarming, funny and poignant. Not to mention that Jennifer Garner plays the mom everyone deserves. 

Advertisement

5 of 33

Lady Bird (2017)

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Bird is a teen who thinks she is wise beyond her years and who wants to anywhere but Sacramento, California. The scenes between Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) and her mother (Laurie Metcalf) are almost too real. 

6 of 33

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

STXFilms

Hailee Steinfeld plays 17-year-old Nadine, whose best friend starts dating her brother, much to her dismay. Oh, and Woody Harrelson plays her gruff — yet caring — teacher, Mr. Bruner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 33

Easy A (2010)

Screen Gems/Everett

Emma Stone plays Olive in this modern spin on The Scarlet Letter

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 33

Superbad (2007)

Melissa Moseley/Columbia

“I am McLovin!” The film stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as Seth and Evan, who are trying to live it up before they graduate high school.

Fun fact: Jonah Hill’s sister, Beanie Feldstein, followed in her brother’s footsteps and starred in a similar role in Booksmart

Advertisement

9 of 33

Juno (2007)

Doane Gregory/Fox Searchlight

Ellen Page stars as Juno, a teen coming of age as she tries to navigate an unplanned pregnancy on top of high school. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 33

High School Musical (2006)

Disney

The sing, they dance, they get their heads in the game! The Disney film is about Troy, a popular basketball player with a song in his heart and a dad who doesn’t want him doing the musical. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 33

She’s the Man (2006)

Rob Mcewan/Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Amanda Bynes is hilarious in this modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Viola (played by Bynes) takes her brother’s place at boarding school so that she can play soccer, and ends up rooming with Duke (Channing Tatum). Things get … complicated. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 33

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Diyah Pera/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Somehow a high school boy figures out how to date around different cliques so that he can be with multiple girls at once.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 33

Mean Girls (2004)

Paramount

This movie is so fetch, it’s easy to see why it became an instant, quotable hit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 33

The Princess Diaries (2001)

WALT DISNEY PRODUCTIONS

Who else was expecting to be visited by a long-lost relative who would tell us we were a princess the whole time? Just us? Okay. Well you can thank The Princess Diaries for that fantasy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 33

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Paramount/ Everett

Sara (Julia Stiles) moves to an inner-city school in Chicago and gets some dancing lessons from Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), who is as dreamy as he is talented. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 33

Bring It On (2000)

Ken Jacques/Universal/Beacon/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Warm up your spirit fingers and don’t drop that spirit stick! Bring It On follows two rival cheerleading squads battling it out for the National Championship. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 33

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Everett

A modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew10 Things I Hate About You stars Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford and Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 33

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Suzanne Hanover/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore plays Josie a.k.a. Josie Grossie, a writer who goes undercover as a high school student and manages to accidentally make her teacher fall in love with her. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 33

She’s All That (1999)

Miramax

Zack, the most popular guy in school played by Freddie Prinze Jr., is challenged to make Laney, an art student played by Rachael Leigh Cook, into prom queen. Basically Laney takes off her glasses and is “suddenly” beautiful. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 33

Can’t Hardly Wait (1999)

Columbia Tristar/Shutterstock

The movie is set entirely at a high school party, where the main players break up, make up and try to find true love. You know, normal high school party things! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 33

Varsity Blues (1999)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek plays the backup quarterback who has to step his game up when he finds himself team captain and starting quarterback. Famous for the appearance of a whipped cream bikini, the film is a mixture of funny and full of drama. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 33

Clueless (1995)

Everett

Not include Clueless in this roundup? Ugh, as if! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 33

American Pie (1999)

Vivian Zink/Shutterstock

Five guys make a pact to lose their virginities before their high school graduation (and one goes a little too far with an apple pie). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 33

Heathers (1989)

New World Pictures

The dark comedy deals with power dynamics of high school girls … and murder cover-ups. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 33

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Mary Evans/TOUCHSTONE PICTURE/Everett

“O Captain! My Captain!” Starring Robin Williams as John Keating, a high school English teacher at an all-boys boarding school, Dead Poets Society is dramatic and touching. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 33

Say Anything (1989)

Gracie/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

We wish someone would stand outside of our window with a boom box like Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) did for Diane Court (Ione Skye). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 33

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Everett

Anyone going to watch this iconic film starring Matthew Broderick as the titular character? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 33

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Everett

Even if you’re not into movies about teens navigating cliques and going to prom, the soundtrack to this cult classic makes it worth the watch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 33

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Universal Pictures

A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal walk into detention … It’s not the start of a joke, it’s the plot of The Breakfast Club

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 33

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Sixteen-year-old Sam wakes up to find that her family has totally forgotten about her birthday. Don’t worry, all’s well that ends well, and Sam gets to drive away with the dreamy Jake Ryan. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 33

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Courtesy Everett Collection

You’ll barely recognize Sean Penn in this hilarious (and sort of ridiculous) coming-of-age film that follows four friends just trying to survive high school. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 33

Grease (1978)

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Grease is the one that you want! Singing, dancing and a dangerous car race, this movie musical really does have it all. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.