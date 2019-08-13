A Comprehensive List of the Dreamiest High School Heartthrobs from Your Favorite Teen Movies

If these guys went to our high school, we would've all been skipping class
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 13, 2019 04:34 PM

Johnny Depp as Cry-Baby in Cry-Baby

Imagine/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

That jawline really is enough to make you cry. 

John Travolta as Danny Zuko in Grease

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock

We’ve got chills, they’re multiplying! 

Christian Slater as J.D. in Heathers

Courtesy Everett Collection

A character that made women everywhere think, “Girl, you can’t fix him!” 

Michael Schoeffling as Jake Ryan in Sixteen Candles

Courtesy Everett Collection

Jake Ryan would never forget your birthday! 

Matthew McConaughey as Wooderson in Dazed and Confused

Universal/Gramercy/Kobal/Shutterstock

Even with the creepy mustache, McConaughey was looking all right, all right, all right. 

Emilio Estevez as Andrew Clark in The Breakfast Club

Courtesy Everett Collection

Estevez nailed the “I’m a jock, but I’ve got a soft side” vibe. 

Judd Nelson as John Bender in The Breakfast Club

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, something about John Bender just made you want to give him your diamond earring! 

James Van Der Beek as Mox in Varsity Blues

E J Camp/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

He may have been back-up quarterback, but he was a starting player in our hearts. 

Omar Epps as Quincy McCall in Love & Basketball

Sidney Baldwin/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

10/10 woud learn how to play basketball to impress Omar Epps.

Paul Walker as Lance Harbor in Varsity Blues

Courtesy Everett Collection

Look up “All-American high school quarterback” and you’ll find a photo of Walker as Lance Harbor in Varsity Blues. 

Donald Faison a Petey Jones in Remember the Titans

Walt Disney/Bruckheimer/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sorry, we got distracted by Faison’s arms. 

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zack Siler in She’s All That

Claudette Barius/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Prinze Jr. really is all that. 

Andrew Keegan as Joey Donner in 10 Things I Hate About You

Moviestore/Shutterstock

He wasn’t exactly a good guy, but he was a model …

Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona in 10 Things I Hate About You

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

It must have been hard to come up with 10 reasons to hate Patrick Verona. 

Adrian Grenier as Chase Hammond in Drive Me Crazy

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The boy next door who had perfect eyebrows and could really rock a cableknit sweater.

Mark Wahlberg as David McCall in Fear

Joseph Lederer/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Listen, we know that Wahlberg was absolutely terrifying starring opposite of Reese Witherspoon in Fear, but he was also pretty gorgeous.

Ryan Phillippe as Sebastian in Cruel Intentions

Courtesy Everett Collection

He made a pretty gross bet and had a weird thing going on with his stepsister (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar), but there was no denying that Phillippe was dreamy! 

Shane West as Landon Carter in A Walk to Remember

Kent Eanes/Warner Bros/Pandora/Kobal/Shutterstock

West made girls everywhere wish their boyfriends would give them a (temporary) butterfly tattoo and drive them to the state line so they could “be two places at once.” 

Jesse Bradford as Cliff in Bring It On

Universal/Beacon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Admit it, you wished Cliff would write you a song so that you could dance around your room like Torrance did in Bring It On

Channing Tatum as Tyler Gage in Step Up  

Phillip Caruso/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Before Magic Mike, there was Step Up, and Channing Tatum was just as gorgeous in both films. 

Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls

Courtesy Everett Collection

What can we say? He looks sexy with his hair pushed back. 

Paul Rudd as Josh in Clueless

Courtesy Everett Collection

“I love Josh! I am majorly, totally, butt-crazy in love with Josh!” —Cher Horowitz, but also all of us. 

Chad Michael Murray as Austin in A Cinderella Story

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Even though he couldn’t recognize Hilary Duff in a teeny-tiny mask, we still pined after Austin. 

Sean Patrick Thomas as Derek in Save the Last Dance

Moviestore/Shutterstock

We would save all of our dances for Sean Patrick Thomas. 

Jesse Metcalfe as John Tucker in John Tucker Must Die

Diyah Pera/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sure, Metcalfe played a total jerk who was messing around with three women at the same time, but he was a gorgeous jerk. 

Corbin Bleu as Chad Danforth in High School Musical

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

If we played basketball on the same team as Corbin Bleu’s character in High School Musical, we would definitely need someone to remind us to “Get’cha Head In the Game.” 

Liam Hemsworth as Will Blakelee in The Last Song

Courtesy Everett Collection

Starting a petition to get Liam Hemsworth’s abs in The Last Song an Academy Award. 

Penn Badgley as Woodchuck Todd in Easy A

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Forget about an Easy A, we’d give Badgley an A+! 

Zac Efron as Mike O'Donnell in 17 Again

Courtesy Everett Collection

Efron should be a part of the High School Heartthrob Hall of Fame at this point. 

Ansel Elgort as Augustus Waters in The Fault in Our Stars

Courtesy Everett Collection

The Fault in Our Stars may be a super-sad film, but at least we got to watch Ansel Elgort be romantic and adorable for a few hours. 

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth

Courtesy Everett Collection

Every cheesy teen movie has to have a hot older brother, and Elordi is more than perfect for the job. 

Noah Centineo as Peter in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Whoa, whoa, whoa! Centineo’s role in the Netflix film secured him the title of The Internet’s Boyfriend. 

Timothée Chalamet as Kyle in Lady Bird

Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Don’t pretend like you didn’t pine after a guy like chain-smoking, bass-playing, literature-toting, leather-jacket wearing Kyle. 

