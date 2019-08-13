A Comprehensive List of the Dreamiest High School Heartthrobs from Your Favorite Teen Movies

Johnny Depp as Cry-Baby in Cry-Baby
That jawline really is enough to make you cry.
John Travolta as Danny Zuko in Grease
We’ve got chills, they’re multiplying!
Christian Slater as J.D. in Heathers
A character that made women everywhere think, “Girl, you can’t fix him!”
Michael Schoeffling as Jake Ryan in Sixteen Candles
Jake Ryan would never forget your birthday!
Matthew McConaughey as Wooderson in Dazed and Confused
Even with the creepy mustache, McConaughey was looking all right, all right, all right.
Emilio Estevez as Andrew Clark in The Breakfast Club
Estevez nailed the “I’m a jock, but I’ve got a soft side” vibe.
Judd Nelson as John Bender in The Breakfast Club
Meanwhile, something about John Bender just made you want to give him your diamond earring!
James Van Der Beek as Mox in Varsity Blues
He may have been back-up quarterback, but he was a starting player in our hearts.
Omar Epps as Quincy McCall in Love & Basketball
10/10 woud learn how to play basketball to impress Omar Epps.
Paul Walker as Lance Harbor in Varsity Blues
Look up “All-American high school quarterback” and you’ll find a photo of Walker as Lance Harbor in Varsity Blues.
Donald Faison a Petey Jones in Remember the Titans
Sorry, we got distracted by Faison’s arms.
Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zack Siler in She’s All That
Prinze Jr. really is all that.
Andrew Keegan as Joey Donner in 10 Things I Hate About You
He wasn’t exactly a good guy, but he was a model …
Heath Ledger as Patrick Verona in 10 Things I Hate About You
It must have been hard to come up with 10 reasons to hate Patrick Verona.
Adrian Grenier as Chase Hammond in Drive Me Crazy
The boy next door who had perfect eyebrows and could really rock a cableknit sweater.
Mark Wahlberg as David McCall in Fear
Listen, we know that Wahlberg was absolutely terrifying starring opposite of Reese Witherspoon in Fear, but he was also pretty gorgeous.
Ryan Phillippe as Sebastian in Cruel Intentions
He made a pretty gross bet and had a weird thing going on with his stepsister (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar), but there was no denying that Phillippe was dreamy!
Shane West as Landon Carter in A Walk to Remember
West made girls everywhere wish their boyfriends would give them a (temporary) butterfly tattoo and drive them to the state line so they could “be two places at once.”
Jesse Bradford as Cliff in Bring It On
Admit it, you wished Cliff would write you a song so that you could dance around your room like Torrance did in Bring It On.
Channing Tatum as Tyler Gage in Step Up
Before Magic Mike, there was Step Up, and Channing Tatum was just as gorgeous in both films.
Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls
What can we say? He looks sexy with his hair pushed back.
Paul Rudd as Josh in Clueless
“I love Josh! I am majorly, totally, butt-crazy in love with Josh!” —Cher Horowitz, but also all of us.
Chad Michael Murray as Austin in A Cinderella Story
Even though he couldn’t recognize Hilary Duff in a teeny-tiny mask, we still pined after Austin.
Sean Patrick Thomas as Derek in Save the Last Dance
We would save all of our dances for Sean Patrick Thomas.
Jesse Metcalfe as John Tucker in John Tucker Must Die
Sure, Metcalfe played a total jerk who was messing around with three women at the same time, but he was a gorgeous jerk.
Corbin Bleu as Chad Danforth in High School Musical
If we played basketball on the same team as Corbin Bleu’s character in High School Musical, we would definitely need someone to remind us to “Get’cha Head In the Game.”
Liam Hemsworth as Will Blakelee in The Last Song
Starting a petition to get Liam Hemsworth’s abs in The Last Song an Academy Award.
Penn Badgley as Woodchuck Todd in Easy A
Forget about an Easy A, we’d give Badgley an A+!
Zac Efron as Mike O'Donnell in 17 Again
Efron should be a part of the High School Heartthrob Hall of Fame at this point.
Ansel Elgort as Augustus Waters in The Fault in Our Stars
The Fault in Our Stars may be a super-sad film, but at least we got to watch Ansel Elgort be romantic and adorable for a few hours.
Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth
Every cheesy teen movie has to have a hot older brother, and Elordi is more than perfect for the job.
Noah Centineo as Peter in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Whoa, whoa, whoa! Centineo’s role in the Netflix film secured him the title of The Internet’s Boyfriend.
Timothée Chalamet as Kyle in Lady Bird
Don’t pretend like you didn’t pine after a guy like chain-smoking, bass-playing, literature-toting, leather-jacket wearing Kyle.