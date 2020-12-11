"Day 16 of filming #HesAllThat," read the caption alongside a group photo posted to the movie's official Instagram account Thursday

'Gang's All Here!' He's All That Cast Share First Group Photo and Glimpses from Behind the Scenes

Production is fully underway on He's All That!

The first group photo featuring the cast of the movie — who is filming the gender-swapped reboot of She's All That starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr., 21 years later — was shared to the He's All That's official Instagram account on Thursday.

Sitting on a white couch, eight cast members, including leads Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, look dressed for a day at the pool as they cheese for the camera, in front of a table laid out with the perfect between-shots grub: pizza, fried chicken, French fries and Dr. Pepper.

"The gang's all here! Day 16 of filming #HesAllThat," read the caption.

Cast member Andrew Matarazzo shared additional snapshots of their session, jokingly referencing the viral "two pretty best friends" meme with his caption, "I aint never seen 8 pretty best friends."

PEOPLE got the exclusive first look at He's All That earlier this week, which sees Rae (born Addison Easterling) act in the reimagined version of the '90s rom-com from a teenage girl's perspective — inspired by Prinze's role as Zack Siler in the teen classic.

The 20-year-old TikTok star, who has more than 70 million followers on the social media platform, will portray the female lead, Padget, inspired by the character of Zack. Starring alongside Rae, Buchanan, 21, recently told PEOPLE that working with her "is such a treat."

"She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor," he said of the social media influencer.

Buchanan, whose character is inspired by Cook's outcast Laney Boggs in the original film, will play the boy who gets a makeover by Rae's Padget. And while the actor couldn't reveal too much about the film, he did say he loved "that the gender roles are reversed."

"That the girl is the one 'making over' the guy," he noted. "In reality, they're both making over each other into better people, like in She's All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current ... cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"

Rae confirmed the news of her casting back in September, sharing the news on Instagram writing, "AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!!"

"I'm so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE'S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE'S ALL THAT," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can't wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y'all to meet Padget!!! ❤️"

The original film centered on a popular high school jock (Prinze, now 44) who accepts a bet from his best friend (Paul Walker) in transforming his school's nerdy outcast (Cook, now 41) into a prom queen after being dumped by his girlfriend (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe). She's All That's star-studded cast also included Anna Paquin, Gabrielle Union, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Lillard.

In a more modern twist on the '90s classic, Rae's character is as a social media influencer who decides to turn her school's biggest nerd into a prom king after being dumped by her boyfriend.