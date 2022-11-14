Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down John Travolta's 'Grease' Role: 'I Should've Just Shut Up'

"I say no, and I have a Diet Coke. John Travolta goes home, and has done the movie, and buys a plane," Henry Winkler joked of turning down Grease

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 10:28 AM
Henry Winkler attends New York Magazine's Vulture Festival 2022; John Travolta, Grease
Henry Winkler (L); John Travolta in Grease (1978). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Alamy Stock Photo

Henry Winkler missed out on some serious greased lightning in a bottle.

In an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace that aired over the weekend, the 77-year-old actor said he was offered the role of Danny Zuko in 1978's musical film Grease, which would go on to help cement John Travolta's icon status in Hollywood.

According to Winkler, he turned down the role despite having a bit of a dry spell in his own career at the time — for fear of being "typecast," as he felt the character was too close to that of his Happy Days character, Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli.

"I literally thought, 'Am I ever gonna find anything with as much impact as the Fonz? How will I know? Will anybody ever ask me? I'm not getting any offers,' " Winkler recalled.

After Winkler said he was offered the role of T-Birds leader Danny, Wallace, 75, asked his guest, "Are you a damn fool?" — to which the actor replied, "Yes. I am."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

At the time, Winkler — who starred on Happy Days throughout its decade-long run, from 1974 to 1984 — thought, " 'I've played the Fonz, I don't wanna do it again ... it has already happened. I'm already typecast.' "

"I should've just shut up and had a really good time making that movie," he said, joking, "Now, I go home, I say no, and I have a Diet Coke. John Travolta goes home, and has done the movie, and buys a plane."

Grease has become a cultural phenomenon since it hit theaters, inspiring many a reunion, theatrical re-releases and more. The popularity of the film and stage show also inspired a a live television production back in 2016.

Travolta, 68, penned a heartfelt tribute to his onscreen love interest Olivia Newton-John, who played co-lead Sandy Olsson in the film, after her death in August at age 73.

"Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" Travolta captioned his social-media post, in part.

Henry Winkler, US actor, wearing a brown leather jacket and white t-shirt in a publicity still issued for the US television series, 'Happy Days', USA, circa 1977
Henry Winkler as the Fonz on Happy Days circa 1977. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Despite missing out on Danny, Winkler has led a prolific career of his own in the 40-plus years since Grease premiered, post-Happy Days.

He has been nominated for five Daytime Emmy Awards and nine Primetime Emmy Awards, winning a latter accolade in 2018 for his role in Barry.

With his first acting credits dating back to 1964, Winkler said during the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards back in September that it's funny to see his fans' age by what they recognize him by.

"Happy Days, Scream, Waterboy, Parks & Rec, Arrested Development and now Barry," he said, listing a few of his hit shows and movies.

As for how he was feeling at the time, "I am relaxed," Winkler said. "I can take it in, I'm not so worried."

Related Articles
Henry Winkler Opens Up About Being 'Lucky Enough' to Film Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'
Henry Winkler on Savoring This Phase of His Career: 'I Am Relaxed, I Can Take It in'
John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Eric Roberts attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Is 'Going to Win an Academy Award' for 'Babylon', Raves Costar Eric Roberts
JOHN TRAVOLTA and OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN in GREASE (1978)
John Travolta Posts Heartfelt Message to Late Olivia Newton-John on Her 74th Birthday: 'My Olivia'
Tim Burton, Henry Selick
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Director Henry Selick Says Tim Burton 'Had Very Little to Do' with Movie
US actor Eric Roberts during the "Head full of Honey" premiere at Zoo Palast on March 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows
Drew Barrymore ET Reunion
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real When She Filmed the Movie at Age 7: 'I Really Loved Him'
HALLOWEEN, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle in mask, 1978.
'Halloween' Star Jamie Lee Curtis, Director John Carpenter Celebrate Their 'Little Movie' Turning 44
Brett Goldstein accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tries 'Not to Swear' — and Fails! — in Repeat Emmys Win
Bowen Yang, Cher
Bowen Yang Says Cher Is His 'Dream' 'Saturday Night Live' Host — and He Already Has Sketch Ideas
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Emmy's Best Comedy Actor Jason Sudeikis Showered with Love from Fellow Nominees: 'Truly Flattered'
Travolta And Newton-John In 'Grease'
Olivia Newton-John 'Didn't Jump at the Offer' to Do 'Grease' — But That's Who John Travolta Wanted
British actor Matthew Macfayden accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for "Succession" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'Succession's' Matthew Macfadyen Delights in Being on a 'Bonkers' Show During Emmys Acceptance Speech
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Host Kenan Thompson performs onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kenan Thompson Beyoncé-fies TV Themes — and Sneaks in a Leonardo DiCaprio Joke — in Emmys Kick-Off
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Pete Davidson Presents Fellow 'SNL' Alum Jason Sudeikis with Comedy Series Emmy for 'Ted Lasso'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kate McKinnon Says 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Epic' as She Recalls Going to College with Director Greta Gerwig