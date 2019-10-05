Henry Winkler Addresses Rumors He Feuded with Tom Hanks on the 1989 Film Turner & Hooch

Henry Winkler opens up about his supposed feud with Tom Hanks

By Alexia Fernandez
October 04, 2019 11:45 PM
Henry Winkler isn’t willing to dwell on the past or old feuds with Tom Hanks.

The Emmy-winner, 73, was coy when asked about his supposed feud with Hanks, 63, on the set of the 1989 film Turner & Hooch by a caller on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“What did you say?” Winkler asked as he comically lifted a hand to his ear.

He continued, “I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into Jeffrey Katzenberg’s office? ‘Do you have everything with you? Go home.'”

Despite being fired, Winkler said he “got along great, great with that dog. Love that dog.”

When asked by Cohen if he’d seen the film, Winkler said, “I don’t even remember the title of that movie.”

A rep for Hanks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Winkler was replaced by director Roger Spottiswoode. The film centered on Det. Scott Turner (Hanks) who inherits his friend’s dog, Hooch, after he’s killed.

The pair set out to solve Turner’s friend’s murder.

Winkler alluded to his disagreement with Hanks in 1993 in an interview with PEOPLE.

“Let’s just say I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner,” he said.

