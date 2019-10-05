Henry Winkler Addresses Rumors He Feuded with Tom Hanks on the 1989 Film Turner & Hooch

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Henry Winkler isn’t willing to dwell on the past or old feuds with Tom Hanks.

The Emmy-winner, 73, was coy when asked about his supposed feud with Hanks, 63, on the set of the 1989 film Turner & Hooch by a caller on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“What did you say?” Winkler asked as he comically lifted a hand to his ear.

He continued, “I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into Jeffrey Katzenberg’s office? ‘Do you have everything with you? Go home.'”

Despite being fired, Winkler said he “got along great, great with that dog. Love that dog.”

When asked by Cohen if he’d seen the film, Winkler said, “I don’t even remember the title of that movie.”

A rep for Hanks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Henry Winkler on His Post-Happy Days Struggle to Get Work — and How He Came Back

Winkler was replaced by director Roger Spottiswoode. The film centered on Det. Scott Turner (Hanks) who inherits his friend’s dog, Hooch, after he’s killed.

The pair set out to solve Turner’s friend’s murder.

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

RELATED: Henry Winkler Shares Secrets of His 40-Year Marriage to Wife Stacey: ‘We Truly Enjoy Each Other’

Winkler alluded to his disagreement with Hanks in 1993 in an interview with PEOPLE.

“Let’s just say I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner,” he said.