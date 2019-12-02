Henry Thomas Returns to the Spotlight with Help from E.T.: What the Former Child Star's Been Up To

Henry Thomas is back in the spotlight 37 years after the release of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Thomas, 48, has led a low-key life since his breakout role in the Steven Spielberg film in which he starred opposite Drew Barrymore, but that hasn’t meant the actor has stopped working.

The star surprised fans on Thanksgiving when he reunited with E.T. in a four-minute ad for Comcast called “A Holiday Reunion.”

The film’s fans were delighted to see some of their favorite scenes reenacted with E.T. and Elliot’s kids. From John Williams’ signature score to Reese’s Pieces and a Barrymore-esque scream, the footage shows a revamped version of the beloved movie, including a modern take on the iconic bike scene, during which E.T. and the kids ride into the moonlight.

In a sweet moment, Thomas’ Elliot introduces E.T. to the internet for the first time, telling him, “Lots changed since you were here.”

After starring in the film, Thomas briefly quit acting while in high school. “I just wanted to be a kid,” he told PEOPLE in 1998. He returned to his craft after he realized he “wanted to work.”

Since then, Thomas has kept busy working on films and TV shows such as 2002’s Gangs of New York, 2010’s Dear John and the popular Netflix show The Haunting of Hill House as Hugh Crain.

He received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as an accused child molester in the 1995 HBO film Indictment: The McMartin Trial.

The actor has also started a family, marrying actress Marie Zielcke in May 2004. The two have one daughter, Hazel. They divorced in 2007.

Thomas remarried to Annalee Fery in 2009 and the couple shares two children together.

In October, Thomas was arrested on suspicion of DUI while in Oregon. He was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants. Thomas was reportedly asleep at the wheel, forcing the Tualatin Police Department to wake him up, according to TMZ at the time.

Thomas can be seen in Doctor Sleep, the sequel to 1980’s The Shining, both of which were based on Stephen King’s novels.

The film follows Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance after the events of The Shining. Thomas plays Danny’s deceased father, Jack Torrance.