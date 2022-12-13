Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Smile Together at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' L.A. Premiere

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo met at a New Year's Eve party in 2010 and married in 2016

Published on December 13, 2022 04:34 PM
Liv Lo and Henry Golding 'Avatar: The Way of Water' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Dec 2022
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo are taking in the sights and sounds of Pandora!

On Tuesday, Golding, 35, and Liv, 37, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water at the Dolby Theatre.

The Persuasion actor wore an all-black ensemble, while yoga instructor Liv wore an orange-and-red sequined dress, accessorizing her look with open-toed black heels and a matching handbag.

Golding and Liv met at a New Year's Eve party in 2010, years before the Malaysian-British actor burst onto the scene with his starring role in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

After spotting each other from across the room, Liv decided to make the first move. "She steps in my way and she's like, 'Why haven't you said hello to me yet? I'm leaving tomorrow and you're never going to see me again. What are you going to do about it?' " he recalled during a 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Liv Lo Golding and Henry Golding attend 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

From there, the rest was history. The couple eventually got married in August 2016 and later welcomed their first baby, a girl named Lyla Golding, in March 2021.

"There's always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn't occur to you," Golding previously told PEOPLE about meeting Liv. "It's not like, 'Oh my God, that's a person I'm going to marry.' "

"There's like, 'Wow, there's something about them,' but it's when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team. That's when you start realizing, this is the love of my life," he said.

Golding added at the time that he thought Liv, the founder of online fitness studio Fitsphere, which offers yoga classes with High-Intensity Interval Training or weights, "wishes that I've worked out with her more."

"And I wish that I worked out more with her because she's an amazing yogi," he said, noting that he wished he were "a lot more flexible than I am" while he filmed the 2021 movie Snake Eyes in Vancouver. "So I think I will pay more attention to her nagging me about getting in shape."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Friday.

