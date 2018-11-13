Henry Golding Says He Is Not 'Comfortable Being Brad Pitt Famous': 'You Can't Live a Life'

Henry Golding might be Hollywood’s next leading man, but he’s got a few reservations about the fame that comes with the title.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 31, spoke to GQ for its Men of the Year 2018 issue about being recognized after his breakout role as the handsome and wealthy Nick Young who proposes marriage to his girlfriend Rachel Chu — to his mother’s consternation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While he may be on the fast track to a star-studded career, he’s not interested in the attention that comes with it.

“There’s another side to me that’s like, ‘I don’t know if I’d be comfortable being Brad Pitt famous,'” he explained. “You can’t walk anywhere. You can’t live a life.”

Still, Golding admitted he is not intimidated by the celebrity that came with the film.

Henry Golding, inset Brad Pitt Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Inset: Kevin Winter/Getty

“That’s the weird thing. It feels so normal and natural,” he said. “I made it this far in life without having to rely on anyone but myself. I can manage it if I don’t make it in Hollywood. I’ve got nothing to lose. Which is the great thing. There’s no pressure.”

While the actor doesn’t feel pressure to succeed or win awards, he does say he’s interested in making “great movies.”

“If I really enjoy it, which I thoroughly do right now, I’m gonna continue to work my hardest for it,” he shared. “It’s not as though I’m trying to appease anyone else but myself. A lot of people say, ‘I gotta win my awards.’ I just wanna make great movies.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Crazy Rich Asians‘ Hot Star Henry Golding

Having starred in A Simple Favor opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, Golding is next set to act in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming Toff Guys.